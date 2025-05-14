Tatum Injury Timeline: What Other NBA Comebacks Tell Us

For nearly three quarters on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, Jayson Tatum looked untouchable. The Celtics star had the crowd quiet, the shots falling, and the energy of a player locked into playoff greatness. With 42 points already on the board, he was on his way to tying legends like Larry Bird and John Havlicek for the most 40-point playoff games in franchise history.

Then everything stopped.

Tatum collapsed with no contact, grabbing his lower right leg and motioning urgently to the sideline. Just like that, Game 4 became something else entirely—a turning point not just in the series, but in Boston’s future.

Celtics Confirm the Worst

The following day, the Celtics announced what many feared: a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Tatum has already undergone surgery and will begin rehab immediately.

The injury ends his postseason—and likely erases his 2025–26 season as well. But while the timeline is daunting, there’s precedent that offers hope. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals at age 30 and missed the entire 2019–20 season. When he returned in 2021, he looked like the same KD: 26.9 points, elite efficiency, and a deep playoff run.

Tatum, just 27, is younger than Durant was. That matters. Recovery timelines aren’t one-size-fits-all, but age, play style, and medical advancements play a big role.

Still, not every story ends like Durant’s. Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles in 2013 at age 34 and, though he battled back, was never quite the same. There were flashes—especially that 60-point farewell—but the explosiveness and consistency never returned.

Recent Achilles Injuries: Timeline Ahead for Tatum

With surgery complete, Tatum’s likely return window stretches into mid-to-late 2026. Based on recent examples, the Celtics may be without their cornerstone for 12–18 months.

Kevin Durant tore his Achilles at age 30 in June 2019 and returned 18 months later, looking as sharp as ever—averaging 26.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Klay Thompson also suffered his tear at 30, returning after 14 months. While he helped the Warriors win another title, he never quite regained his All-NBA form.

Kobe Bryant’s injury in April 2013 at age 34 is a reminder of how difficult the recovery can be with age. He came back in just eight months but was never the same, battling additional injuries and declining performance.

On the other hand, Dominique Wilkins, who tore his Achilles in 1992 at 32, came back after 10 months and averaged 29.9 points, finishing fifth in MVP voting—proof that a return to elite play is possible, even for older players.

Why Tatum Might Beat the Timeline

Tatum’s game has always relied more on skill, footwork, and shot-making than sheer burst. Like Durant, he uses length and angles to his advantage. That makes a full return more plausible.

Plus, this is a player who’s never missed significant time before. That history of durability suggests his body may handle the rehab process better than most.

The Celtics still have a roster built to compete—but the long-term priority now is ensuring Tatum gets all the time he needs. If he can follow Durant’s path, the team can continue to build around a superstar in his prime.

And if this was his final game for over a year—what a way to go out.

What’s Next for Boston After Tatum’s Injury?

With Tatum out, Boston now faces elimination without its leader. Game 5 is back at TD Garden, but the Knicks lead the series 3–1. Veteran Al Horford put it plainly after Game 4:

“The loss is the loss. More importantly it’s just Tatum that I’m worried about. Just making sure I’m here for him. That’s my priority.”

— via @realbobmanning

Jaylen Brown on the Celtics going back home for Game 5: “Get ready to fight. Get ready to come out on our home floor and do what we need to do. That’s the goal. That’s still the goal.” “We got enough in this locker room. I believe in my guys.” pic.twitter.com/thb7VN9qHJ — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics will try to extend the season. Game 5 tips off Wednesday, May 14. Season on the line.