Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends 5-Word Message Amid Historic Season

The Boston Celtics are the reigning champs, and Jayson Tatum the reigning Finals MVP.

Yet discussions remain about Tatum’s true value due to a variety of factors from the strength of his supporting cast to the willingness to defer he possesses, which is necessary for those role players to thrive.

However, Tatum remains confident in himself. He made that known, suggesting he hears the criticisms and questions, he is unbothered.

“Topic of discussion these days,” Tatum posted on X on March 15.

The Celtics faced and beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-113 on Saturday. Tatum had 20 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds, though he was inefficient, shooting 42.1% from the floor and going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Over his last five appearances, though, Tatum is averaging 31.2 PPG, and he was shooting 38.5% from deep before going cold against the Nets.

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Praises Jayson Tatum’s Availability Amid Historic Season

Per Stathhead, Tatum is on track to be one of six players to average at least 27/8/5 on .450/.350/.810 splits. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the last to do it, accomplishing the feat in 2023-24.

Kevin Durant, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, did it in 2015-16.

Celtics legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird recorded the three other instances in league history. Tatum’s desire to play as much as possible also stands out. The Celtics star is tied with DeMar DeRozan for the fourth-most starts since 2017-18.

He even admitted friction in the locker room over rest days, saying he understands fans may be in the stands for special occasions to see him play.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula praised Tatum’s “desire” and “passion” to be on the floor.

“I know it’s appreciated amongst the locker room and the organization, staff,” Mazzulla told reporters on March 15. “I think it’s a gift; I think his desire and his passion to want to play, the responsibility that he feels to the game and to the team, to be able to do that is something that we don’t take for granted.

“It’s a strength of everybody in the locker room. And if one of our guys isn’t playing, it’s because there’s something there, for sure. I’ve watched these guys go through different things to make themselves available, because of the pride they take in playing.”

Jayson Tatum Celebrates Payton Pritchard’s Historic Season

Celtics star Jaylen Brown faced criticism for saying the team lets supporting cast members take over during games against lesser opponents. However, that trust has led to one of those players making league history.

Payton Pritchard set the NBA record for most threes off the bench in a single season with 219 against the Nets. He finished the game with 220 triples through 67 games.

“Congrats to him,” Tatum told reporters on March 15. “Any time you hold a record in NBA regardless of whatever it is, is special, so I’m happy for him. He works really, really hard, everybody knows that. And his ability to stretch the floor and kind of take over for stretches sometimes, has really helped us, obviously helped us win a championship. So we’re very, very lucky to have him.”