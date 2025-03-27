Tatum Weighs in on Duke Star Flagg!

The NCAA Tournament has long been a proving ground for the next generation of NBA stars, and this year, all eyes are on Duke’s Cooper Flagg. The highly touted freshman has already drawn comparisons to some of the best young talents in the league, and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently shared his thoughts on the Blue Devils’ rising phenom.

The NCAA Tournament: A Showcase for Future NBA Talent

March Madness is more than just a tournament—it’s a stage where college players solidify their legacies and make their case for NBA stardom. Freshman stars like Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson have used the tournament to showcase themselves before leaping into the pro ranks. Cooper Flagg, a projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is expected to be next.

ESPN’s latest NBA Draft big board has Flagg firmly at the top, reinforcing expectations that he will be the first player selected next June. His size, athleticism, and defensive versatility have made him a household name among NBA scouts.

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony says scouts have taken notice of his performance so far in the NCAA tournament. “Flagg showcased his high-level, two-way versatility and flashed his improvement as a shot creator,” Givony wrote. “He shouldered significant playmaking duties out of pick-and-roll, isolations, post-ups and pushing in the open floor, making passes all over the court and getting to the rim and finishing with both hands.”

The Duke Brotherhood’s NBA Success

Flagg isn’t the first Duke player to garner massive hype before entering the NBA. The Blue Devils have produced plenty of elite NBA talent, and recent success stories like Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, and Brandon Ingram have proven that the well of talent at Duke is still stocked.

Tatum, who starred at Duke before becoming one of the NBA’s premier forwards, is a member of the “Duke Brotherhood“—a close-knit group of former Blue Devils who support each other throughout their careers. That connection is why Tatum is so interested in Flagg’s development and potential.

Tatum’s High Praise for Cooper Flagg

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently spoke about Flagg, and didn’t hold back in his praise. Tatum was immediately impressed by Flagg when he attended Tatum’s JT Elite Camp more than two years ago.

“The first impression I had of Coop was just how hard he played, how he competed,” Tatum said. “In high school, it’s rare to see a guy that wants to guard the other best player, trying to block every shot, rebounding,” Tatum said. “And he just plays the right way.”

Flagg’s Impressive Freshman Season

Despite the immense pressure of being a top recruit, Flagg has lived up to expectations at Duke. His defensive instincts, ability to score at all three levels, and high basketball IQ have made him a standout player. His performance in key games this season has only reinforced why many consider him a generational talent.

Flagg is the favorite for National Player of the Year, and has already been named the ACC Player of the Year, ACC Freshman of the Year, and a consensus All-American. He’s currently averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks for the Blue Devils.

For now, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Duke Brotherhood will watch as Flagg continues his journey toward the NBA. If Tatum’s evaluation is any indication, Flagg will be the lastest blue-chip Blue Devil in the league.