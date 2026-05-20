Celtics’ Top Three Offseason Trade Targets Don’t Include Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics are trying to figure out how to square this past season. On one hand, no one expected them to be as good as they were without Jayson Tatum. He missed most of the season, and this was expected to be a gap year without him.

On the other hand, they blew a 3-1 lead to the 76ers in the playoffs. That loss in the postseason could shape how Boston approaches this offseason. They are under the luxury tax for this season, but they have a chance to make a big trade. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been floated as a potential target.

However, none of their top three trade targets should be Antetokounmpo, which would only be obtainable if the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown. Their top three trade targets have been revealed.

Celtics’ Top Three Offseason Trade Targets Revealed

According to Bleacher Report, Boston needs to focus mostly on the center spot. They have Onyeka Okongwu listed as their top trade target. Okongwu is someone who can provide length and rim protection as either a starting center or a backup.

Okongwu would likely be a backup behind Neemias Queta, who had a career year. The Nikola Vucevic experiment did not work out, and the Celtics are unlikely to re-sign him. Bringing in Okongwu would fix that backup center position heading into next year.

Daniel Gafford is also listed as a trade target. Bringing him in would likely shift Queta to the bench, as Gafford is a better defender and lob threat. While he doesn’t bring the 3-point shooting that Okongwu could offer, he would command the middle of the paint.

DayRon Sharpe is the final trade target listed. He would also fill the role of backup center for Boston. He is the cheapest option in terms of contracts, which is something the Celtics need to be aware of. They are already close to surpassing the luxury tax.

Boston Needs to Improve the Frontcourt

Having Tatum fully healthy for the entire season will be a big boost to the frontcourt. He is one of their best rebounders, and he showed that when he returned. Still, they need to improve the center spot and the backup forward spots moving forward.

In the playoffs, the Celtics had the seventh-best defense out of 16 teams. That will need to be addressed this offseason, as well. Getting additional rim protection should help with that. Offensively, they have plenty of firepower with Tatum back in the lineup.

It’s highly unlikely that Boston decides to trade Jaylen Brown for any reason after he had his best year. Even though he’s had strange comments since the team was eliminated, bringing him back is their best chance to get back into title contention. The Brown/Tatum pairing has already proven to work.

Getting players who best support those two is what Brad Stevens has to determine.