Trade Package the Celtics were Seeking from the Timberwolves for Jaylen Brown Revealed

The Boston Celtics seem to be entertaining the idea of trading Jaylen Brown. After failing to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seems Brown is not happy with Boston. Now, it seems like he might be moved before the start of next season.

At the very least, Boston is starting to listen to other teams inquiring about Brown. They offered him to Milwaukee, and now Brown knows he’s expendable. The Timberwolves recently inquired about trading for Brown before pivoting to LaMelo Ball.

What the Celtics were asking for from Minnesota in order to get a deal done has now been revealed.

Celtics Asking Price for Jaylen Brown for Minnesota Revealed

According to Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic, the Celtics were asking for a lot. They wanted Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and similar draft compensation to what they gave up to Charlotte. Clearly, that was too much for the Timberwolves, so they traded for Ball instead.

Brown is coming off the best season of his career, being named second-team All-NBA. Still, the Timberwolves were not willing to give up both Gobert and Reid for him. It makes sense that the Celtics were asking for that much, considering how good Brown is.

The Celtics are looking to upgrade the center position, which is why they wanted Gobert. Brown is part of a proven core that won a championship, so they are not going to part ways with him unless they get a significant return for him. It’s clear they will accept nothing less.

There is a chance that Boston tries to repair the relationship enough to keep Brown heading into next season. That can still happen, but teams are coming in hot with offers for Brown now that they know he is available. It seems likely that Brown ends up getting moved.

Boston Has a High Asking Price for Jaylen Brown

The Celtics have a very high asking price for Brown. They have been searching for as many as four first-round picks in exchange for Brown. That makes sense when seeing how Brown was able to lead the team this past season. Without Jayson Tatum for most of the season, the Celtics still had the second-best offense in the NBA.

Keeping Brown happy enough to stay in Boston might not be possible. He is already getting paid a max contract. Perhaps that is why the Celtics are looking at moving him. Getting his money off the books would allow them to be more flexible with the rest of the roster.

Yet, Brown is clearly one of the best players in the league. Trading him for cap flexibility could be the first mistake that new owner Bill Chisholm makes. Brown is in the prime of his career and has shown that he can be a number-one option when Tatum is out of the lineup.