Celtics Trade Pursuit of $223 Million Star Floated

This would be a longshot, but when it comes to the NBA and trade possibilities, longshots are welcomed. Ever since the Boston Celtics traded away Jaylen Brown and brought back Paul George–who has one more year on his contract, then a player option–and two draft picks this summer, speculation has run high on what the team might do next. With Brown gone and George at age 36 and on the downside of his career, the presumption has been that the Celtics will find another star to go with Jayson Tatum, and soon.

There’s reason to believe that is not happening in the short term, that the Celtics are going to play this season mostly with the roster they have on hand, remain out of the luxury tax for another year and begin bringing in upgrades next summer. But there’s still a chance that the Celtics could accelerate that process by trading George and acquiring a star at the trade deadline, especially if they can remain below the tax line while doing so.

Perhaps that star is De’Aaron Fox?

De’Aaron Fox Struggled in NBA Finals

That was one thought from James Edwards of The Athletic, who appeared on the “Celtics Live” podcast with Bobby Manning and got into the topic of the Celtics’ next big pursuit. He mentioned Karl-Anthony Towns and Bam Adebayo–two very, very long shots–but when he raised Fox as a possibility, that actually seemed plausible.

Fox is an excellent creator and one of the fastest players in the league, though his long-term future in San Antonio is questionable because the team has Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle on hand. Fox averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists last year, but was most remembered in 2026 for his struggles in the Finals when he played through a high ankle sprain.

Celtics Would Have to Take on $223 Million

Fox does have a four-year, $223 million contract still ahead, and that makes him tough to move. There would be some question was to whether the Celtics would want to take on that much money for Fox.

Said Edwards: “Another name just to give you a name that I think would work OK with how Boston plays—De’Aaron Fox. I think the Spurs are going to have to make a decision on that with Castle and the emergence of Harper. I’m not the biggest Fox guy but if you could have somebody who can push the pace for Boston, somebody who can create those paint touches and kick-outs for Boston, Fox when healthy is a good defender.

“They play fast without having fast players. … I think that works.”