Celtics Get Major Trey Murphy III Trade Update After Brown Deal

The Boston Celtics‘ blockbuster trade of Jaylen Brown may have done more than reshape their roster.

It may have given them exactly what the New Orleans Pelicans have been seeking in any potential Trey Murphy III deal.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Celtics remain among the teams monitoring Murphy’s trade market after acquiring Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Brown. More importantly, league sources told Scotto the Pelicans have lowered their asking price from the equivalent of four first-round picks to three.

That development dramatically changes Boston’s outlook.

Just days after replenishing their draft assets, the Celtics suddenly possess both the flexibility and draft capital to become one of the strongest contenders for Murphy should New Orleans decide to move him.

Brown Trade Changed Celtics’ Position

Boston’s pursuit of Murphy looks considerably different from what it did only a week ago.

Before the Brown trade, the Celtics had repeatedly surfaced in league conversations surrounding Murphy but faced the challenge of balancing a steep asking price with preserving enough future assets to remain competitive.

That equation has changed.

The deal that sent Brown to Philadelphia not only brought back veteran star Paul George but also significantly strengthened Boston’s draft war chest.

The Celtics now control five tradable first-round picks and seven second-round picks, giving president of basketball operations Brad Stevens considerably more flexibility than he had before one of the NBA’s biggest offseason trades.

According to Scotto, New Orleans has also taken notice.

“The Celtics have monitored Murphy’s trade market, and following the Brown trade for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks, they have gained extra draft capital that New Orleans has desired in any trade talks,” Scotto wrote.

Pelicans Lower Asking Price

The latest report also represents a meaningful shift in Murphy’s trade market.

Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Pelicans had effectively established a three-first-round-pick threshold after rejecting numerous offers during draft week.

Scotto now reports that New Orleans has softened its stance.

According to league sources, the asking price has dropped from the equivalent of four first-round picks to three.

Scotto added that opinions around the league remain divided.

Some executives believe Murphy’s contract — three years and $87 million remaining — justifies a three-first-round return because of his age, production and team-friendly salary.

Others believe recent trades involving Brown and Kawhi Leonard suggest two first-round picks should ultimately represent the ceiling for any Murphy deal.

Either way, the market appears more favorable for interested teams than it did only weeks ago.

Murphy Fits Celtics’ Timeline

Boston’s interest has never been difficult to understand.

Murphy has developed into one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings and remains under team control for three more seasons on a contract widely viewed as one of the league’s better values.

At just 26 years old, he fits both Boston’s current championship aspirations and its long-term timeline around Jayson Tatum.

His length, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility would also make him a seamless fit alongside George while giving the Celtics another elite wing capable of thriving on both ends of the floor.

Those qualities explain why multiple teams — including the Warriors, Pistons, Clippers and Hawks — continue monitoring his availability.

Brad Stevens Suddenly Has Options

Whether Boston ultimately parts with three first-round picks remains to be seen.

But one thing has changed.

The Celtics no longer have to wonder whether they possess enough draft capital to seriously engage New Orleans.

The Brown trade gave Stevens something he lacked only days ago: the flexibility to construct a competitive offer without completely emptying Boston’s future asset cupboard.

If Murphy truly becomes the next major domino to fall this offseason, the Celtics now appear better positioned than ever to be part of that conversation.