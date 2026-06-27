Celtics Get Major Trade Price Update for Trey Murphy III After Insider Report

The Boston Celtics have been repeatedly linked to Trey Murphy III throughout the offseason.

The latest update helps explain why no deal has materialized.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans have effectively established a three first-round pick threshold for any team hoping to acquire Murphy, one of the NBA’s premier young two-way wings.

For a Celtics front office that has quietly monitored Murphy while evaluating its long-term roster around Jayson Tatum, the reported asking price represents a significant hurdle.

It also sheds new light on why New Orleans has consistently resisted trade interest despite months of speculation.

Pelicans Set Steep Asking Price for Trey Murphy III

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, Fischer said New Orleans had several opportunities to move Murphy during draft week but found none of the offers compelling enough.

“I spoke to someone today intimately familiar with New Orleans and Trey Murphy, who said that there were plenty of options for the Pelicans on draft night to have moved Trey Murphy and gotten into the first round.

“But clearly there was not enough there for the Pelicans to view it as something of net positive value, or enough to move off of Trey Murphy.”

Fischer then revealed what league sources believe is New Orleans’ current asking price.

“We’ve heard that the Pelicans have established basically a three first-round pick price threshold in order to move off of Murphy, and we’ll see if they’re able to get that.”

He added another notable detail regarding Boston’s pursuit.

“Boston continues to pop up as a Trey Murphy team.”

The comments reinforce earlier reporting from Fischer and Marc Stein in The Stein Line that the Pelicans have been willing to listen to offers without actively shopping Murphy, rejecting every meaningful proposal to date.

Celtics Continue Monitoring Murphy

Boston’s interest in Murphy has surfaced repeatedly in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jay King reported there have been “whispers around the league” connecting the Celtics to the Pelicans forward as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens continues evaluating the roster and listening to inquiries involving Jaylen Brown.

“It would be no surprise if Brown stays with the Celtics and continues his highly successful partnership with Jayson Tatum indefinitely,” King wrote.

“However, there is a growing perception that the organization would consider the idea of trading Brown for the right price.”

King added that Murphy has quietly emerged as one of the names linked to Boston.

“There have been whispers around the league of Boston’s interest in New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.”

He also reported that some executives believe Boston could entertain offers centered around younger players, draft picks and pick swaps if the franchise eventually pivots toward reshaping its roster.

Murphy Fits Boston’s Long-Term Timeline

The attraction is easy to understand.

Murphy is only 25 years old and entering the second season of a four-year, $112 million contract.

He is coming off a breakout campaign in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

His size, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility make him an ideal complement to Jayson Tatum, whether Boston continues building around its current core or eventually reshapes the roster.

Unlike an older veteran, Murphy also fits the Celtics’ long-term championship timeline.

Celtics Have Multiple Paths to Trey Murphy

On paper, Boston has the draft capital to satisfy New Orleans’ reported asking price.

The Celtics control six first-round picks over the next seven drafts, with 2027, 2031 and 2033 currently eligible to be traded under NBA rules. That gives Boston the three tradable first-round selections the Pelicans are reportedly seeking.

But there may be more than one way to construct a deal.

Rather than centering discussions around Brown, the Celtics could theoretically build a package around veteran guard Derrick White and draft compensation while keeping their All-NBA tandem of Brown and Tatum together.

White’s championship experience, elite perimeter defense and team-friendly contract could appeal to a Pelicans team seeking immediate contributors instead of initiating a full rebuild. Pairing him with multiple first-round picks would also allow Boston to preserve its star wing duo while still presenting New Orleans with a compelling offer.

Whether that would satisfy the Pelicans remains uncertain.

New Orleans has consistently rejected every proposal for Murphy, underscoring how highly the organization values one of the league’s best young wings.

Fischer’s latest reporting nevertheless reinforces one key point.

The Celtics continue to surface in league conversations whenever Murphy’s name arises. Whether Brad Stevens ultimately pursues Murphy with draft picks alone, a veteran-centered package or another creative framework remains to be seen, but New Orleans has made one thing clear: acquiring Murphy will require an overwhelming return.