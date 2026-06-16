Celtics Trade Price for Coveted 25-Year-Old Wing Revealed

When the Boston Celtics stumbled into the NBA offseason a few weeks ahead of when they anticipated doing so–having collapsed in the first round of their playoff series against the Sixers–the presumption was that team honcho Brad Stevens would be looking to make changes. Stevens himself later said that the Celtics were just not good enough to really contend last season, and that an overall increase in talent level was needed in Boston.

There was a pretty quick pivot to the chase for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that remains an ongoing saga as the Bucks try to drum up enough bidding to get the return package something close to where they want it. The Celtics and heat remain the front-runners for Antetokounmpo, though if Boston is not willing to give up Jaylen Brown in a deal, the Celtics’ chances of cobbling together a serious package and actually adding Antetokounmpo plummets.

The Celtics’ attention would then turn elsewhere, perhaps to a player they’ve long had a liking for–Trey Murphy of the Pelicans–on the trade market.

Pelicans Listening on Trey Murphy Trades

Late last month, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports that the Pelicans, after shooting down inquiries on Murphy at the deadline, were expected to at least listen to offers this summer. It’s happening already, according to a report from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. That certainly caught the attention of Celtics backers.

Murphy is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 37.9% of his 3s. Importantly, he is an excellent defensive guard and, almost as important, he is not a break-the-bank star. Murphy is in the second year of a four-year, $112 million contract that pays him $27 million next season, $29 million in 2027-28 and $31 million in the final year.

Trey Murphy Would Be an Ideal Celtics Fit

This is why Murphy is so popular among opposing front offices. And it’s also why the Celtics might have a hard time making a bid. One Eastern Conference executive projected what kind of deal the Pels would want for Murphy, and suggested a “Desmond Bane-plus” deal.

Bane was dealt from the Grizzlies to the Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round draft picks.

Said the exec: “They would be looking for something like a Desmond Bane-plus package if they are going to give up Murphy. The thing about Murphy is, he is a two-way guy who can shoot, he is that wing player everyone wants but it is really hard to find someone who checks all the boxes. And his contract, in today’s day and age, it’s is a good one.

“So, they will want the four picks like Memphis got for Bane, but they’re going to want a player they can use, too. The Grizzlies got Cole (Anthony) and Caldwell-Pope but it is going to take a better player than that.”

Would the Celtics Have Enough Trade Juice?

Can the Celtics come up with that kind of deal? They could move on from Derrick White after his season-long struggle in 2025-26, and send him to New Orleans, or to a third team. They can’t give up four first-rounders, but they could package three. And they could include, perhaps Hugo Gonzalez if the Pelicans consider him a useful player.

It’s not likely enough, but the fact is, a lot of the teams that will also be making bids for Murphy will struggle to come up with enough assets to match the Bane package, too.