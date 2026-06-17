‘Keep Jaylen, Keep Jayson’: Celtics Urged Not To Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics have been rumored to be one of the top pursuers of former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, not everyone is a fan of the Celtics’ bold superstar chase.

For Celtics legend and former NBA champion Paul Pierce, the Celtics should not be pursuing Giannis this season, urging them to keep Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not in on this one,” Pierce said in the No Fouls Given podcast. “I mean, you were the number two, two years in a row, with what you have. You keep Jaylen, you keep Jayson and you build on that. Like, don’t take that for granted. That’s a winning combination. I don’t care what people say.”

Jaylen Brown Getting Shopped For Giannis, According to Trade Rumors

Pierce had a point, as Brown and Tatum have proved that they can win an NBA championship together, winning the title in 2024. Meanwhile, Giannis has yet to go past the first round in the last three years for the Bucks.

Rumors have been circulating that the Celtics are shopping Brown to land Giannis in a superstar-laden trade that could include a third team.

There have also been rumors about the Celtics testing the waters on possibly protecting Brown and Tatum to get Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nevertheless, Giannis remains a coveted asset. He only played 36 games in the past season due to various knee injuries. Yet, when he plays, Giannis still puts up superstar numbers, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 62.4% shooting during the regular season.

However, the Bucks did not reach the NBA Playoffs, only winning 32 games.

Latest Reports Spell Bad News For Giannis Trade To Boston

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics and the Bucks remained far from a deal, unlike what most people in the league are perceiving.

“I don’t think there is any three-team conversation between Boston and Milwaukee right now,” Fischer said in a live stream with Bleacher Report. “Because I don’t think there’s even really significant Milwaukee and Boston talks at this juncture.”

On the other hand, Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn believed the Celtics may have just pulled the plug on a deal with the Bucks for Giannis.

“I don’t think the Celtics are all in,” he said in an interview with SiriusXMNBA. “I think they kicked the tires on this deal to see what it would take to get Giannis. The Celtics are not dangling Jaylen Brown out there … I think Miami is going to be the team. They just gotta figure out a package.”

The Miami Heat has been seen as the leader of the race for Giannis as teams transition to the offseason.

However, having a surprise team that is willing to give up assets to the Bucks for Giannis should be ruled out.

Over the next few weeks, Giannis would continue to be the biggest prize for contenders in the offseason market.