Boston Celtics Urged To Target 13-Year NBA Veteran Guard in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics are expected to be active this offseason after their disappointing exit from the 2026 NBA playoffs.

While the Celtics began the season with low expectations due to Jayson Tatum‘s injury, Jaylen Brown led them to the No. 2 seed in the East. However, they failed to advance past the first round and got eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

The Celtics have already been linked to several players, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trey Murphy III.

Celtics Urged to Go After 13-Year Veteran Guard

According to Ben Handler of Hardwood Houdini, CJ McCollum is a “perfect fit” with what the Boston Celtics are trying to accomplish this summer.

“He’d be an ideal sixth man or fifth starter who could close games some nights and take a backseat on others,” Handler wrote. “He would fit great with what the team needs, and his proven playoff and clutch chops, plus recent success against the Knicks, would be huge bonuses.”

McCollum came alive for the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks. The Hawks looked like they were about to upset the Knicks after leading 2-1, but they eventually lost the next three games.

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Handler added that the Celtics could offer McCollum the full midlevel exception, which is expected to be around $15.1 million. He predicted a potential multi-year offer from the Celtics if they want to sign the veteran.

McCollum averaged 27.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the first three games against the Knicks before the defense figured him out.

Trey Murphy III Linked To Celtics

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons predicted that the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder will go after Trey Murphy III this offseason.

“We assume he’s probably going to get traded over the next three weeks,” Simmons said. “I think Boston is a possibility. We thought whoever lost this matchup (Spurs and Thunder) is a possibility. You have two to three weeks to trade for someone like that.”

Murphy was one of the few bright spots for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Celtics Unlikely To Trade Jaylen Brown

After the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead to the Sixers, many assumed that the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo would be broken up this offseason.

Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of speculation over the years, but they have thrived together. They have been to two NBA Finals together and won one in 2024.

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The Athletic’s Jay King believes it would be hard for the Celtics to break them up unless a monumental offer happens.

“The Celtics have a lot of avenues to grow next season, even if they don’t change much of their roster,” King wrote. “I wouldn’t be eager to trade Brown unless some team lines up an overwhelming offer. He’s a winner, a worker and he improves constantly. The Celtics know they need to get much better, though.”

The Celtics won a title in 2024, failed in 2025 after Tatum’s Achilles injury and failed in 2026 with Brown as the primary star.