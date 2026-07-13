3-Year Boston Celtics Player Makes Honest Statement About Jaylen Brown Trade

Earlier this month, the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP had been in Boston for his entire 10-year career.

Last season, Brown had averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field in 71 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Walsh Makes Honest Statement About Jaylen Brown Trade

Recently, Jordan Walsh met with the media at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

He was asked about the trade (via Celtics on CLNS).

Walsh: “I mean it’s tough. It’s really tough, especially when it’s a guy like that, especially when it’s a guy you’re really close to. It’s always hard to have him go. But there is a side of basketball where it’s always something that’s bigger than basketball and it’s just the business of it. And so the business sometimes dictates how things move, how people move more than the basketball does and that may be the case, it may not be the case, we don’t know, but I know that I’m missing a guy who I’m really close with, who’s a mentor for me, who’s done a lot for me and obviously we wish him the best, but if we got to see him on the court then he’s got to get the same treatment.”

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Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at Cal.

He made five All-Star Games (and appeared in 142 NBA playoff games) with the franchise.

Looking At Walsh

Walsh was the 38th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.

The 22-year-old has been with the Celtics for all three seasons of his pro career.

Last season, Walsh had averages of 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range in 68 games.

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

That said, they lost to the 76ers in the first round (in seven games).