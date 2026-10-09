NBA Insider Makes Bold Celtics Claim After Controversial Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics traded a Finals MVP, brought in two veterans with troubling injury histories and left plenty of people questioning Brad Stevens’ offseason strategy.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Boston knows exactly what it’s doing.

Despite the backlash surrounding the decision to send Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, Windhorst believes the Celtics have a legitimate chance to win the Eastern Conference.

“I really think the Boston Celtics have a good idea of what they’re doing,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast. “They’re really good at their jobs, right?”

Windhorst identified two priorities behind Boston’s offseason overhaul: trading Brown and signing former New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

“I think Brad Stevens is pretty smart,” Windhorst said. “They prioritize getting rid of Jaylen. They prioritize getting Mitchell Robinson. So, let’s watch and see how that works out.”

Jaylen Brown’s Shooting Struggles Raise Questions About Celtics Fit

Boston’s decision to trade Brown wasn’t necessarily just about finances.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has built his offensive system around overwhelming opponents with 3-point volume, a philosophy that helped deliver the 2024 NBA championship.

Brown, however, increasingly relied on his midrange game while struggling with his outside shot.

Over his final two seasons in Boston, Brown shot below 35% from beyond the arc, connecting on just 32.4% of his attempts in 2024-25 and 34.7% in 2025-26.

Those numbers stand out in a system that places enormous value on perimeter efficiency.

Brown also publicly questioned whether analytics always capture the nuances of basketball.

In November 2025, he explained how missed long-range attempts can fuel an opponent’s momentum, even when those shots are statistically favorable.

“You got to figure out a way to break that momentum sometimes, getting to the free throw line, getting paint touches, getting easy baskets,” Brown told reporters.

“Analytics don’t necessarily measure momentum when you talk about shot profile,” he added.

Brown wasn’t advocating abandoning 3-pointers. But his comments highlighted a philosophical difference worth considering.

There is no evidence that disagreement directly prompted the trade. Stevens has emphasized financial flexibility, while George offers another established perimeter scorer with a stronger career 3-point shooting résumé.

Mitchell Robinson Could Be Boston’s Missing Piece

Robinson’s arrival offers another intriguing dimension to Boston’s offense.

One of the NBA’s premier offensive rebounders, Robinson can help offset the misses that inevitably come with high-volume 3-point shooting.

His ability to extend possessions gives Boston’s perimeter players additional opportunities without requiring the center to become an outside shooting threat himself.

Windhorst recalled how desperately the Celtics tried to neutralize Robinson during their 2025 playoff series against New York.

“I couldn’t believe that the number one thing that they were focused on was getting Mitchell Robinson off the court,” Windhorst said.

Boston repeatedly fouled Robinson, hoping his free-throw struggles would force the Knicks to remove him.

New York ultimately won the series.

Now the Celtics have Robinson on their side, strengthening their interior presence while taking an important contributor away from an Eastern Conference rival.

Windhorst believes Boston deliberately targeted that advantage.

The gamble, however, carries considerable risk.

George and Robinson have both battled injuries, raising questions about their ability to remain available throughout a demanding season.

“They’re banking an awful lot on two guys that don’t stay healthy,” Windhorst acknowledged.

Still, Windhorst believes the Celtics’ confidence is genuine.

“They are very confident that their trade is going to work for them,” he said. “They are very confident Mitchell Robinson, who they signed, will be a big addition to them.”

Boston has traded away a franchise cornerstone and reshaped its roster around a specific vision.

Whether that vision delivers another championship remains to be seen.