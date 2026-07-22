Nets Get Clear Message From Michael Porter Jr.’s Agent

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. would have been an All-Star last season had the team been more competitive.

So says Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein.

The former Denver Nuggets first-round draft pick and NBA champion is heading into his second season in Brooklyn. And while his future remains uncertain, there continue to be signals that both Porter and the Nets would like for their arrangement to last beyond 2026-27.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Agent Sends Clear Message on Nets Future

Bartelstein was highly complimentary of the situation Porter is in with the Nets, including head coach Jordi Fernandez’s impact. The rest is largely up to general manager Sean Marks.

“Michael had an awesome year last year. He was sensational. If the Nets were in a situation where they were full-speed ahead and trying to win games every night, Michael probably was an All-Star last year. He deserved it. He played that well. Sean and I have talked. Michael loves it in Brooklyn. Jordi has been great for him. I think Jordi has been so innovative in how he’s used Michael. I think it’s a great fit, but that’s something that Sean and I have to sit down and talk about,” Bartelstein said on SiriusXM NBA Radio on July 22.

“The Nets have to ultimately chart out their course, the way they want to go forward. And, obviously, we’ve got to do the same thing for Michael. And if we can make it work, where there’s a long-term fit, that would be awesome. But that’s something we’re going to be talking about here in the days ahead.”

Porter, who turned 28 in June, averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists with 1.1 steals per game in 52 appearances (all starts) for the Nets last season. He had a down year in terms of efficiency, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

He has shot 49.3% from the floor and 39.8% from deep, so a bounce-back is possible.

Porter is heading into the final year of a five-year, $179.3 million contract.

This story will be updated shortly…