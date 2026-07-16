Wizards Enter LeBron James Discussion Thanks to Anthony Davis

The Washington Wizards have a new-look roster, headlined by All-Stars Antony Davis and Trae Young and rookie No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

Washington also has second-year former No. 2 pick Alex Sarr and a host of other young promising talent, too, including Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, et al. But the NBA is a star-driven league, and that begins with Davis and Young (and Dybantsa) for the Wizards.

That is, unless the rumors about Davis, the Golden State Warriors, and LeBron James are true.

Insider Name-Drops Wizards’ Anthony Davis as Decision Looms for LeBron James

The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks at the 2025-26 trade deadline, but the 10-time All-Star and NBA champion did not play one minute for the organization as he rehabbed from an injury.

Davis has looked healthy this offseason. He is also a trade target for the Warriors in their continued pursuit of James, amid interest from several other teams.

ESPN’s Shams Charania suggested the Warriors’ interest in Davis has not gotten far.

“The Warriors would need a little bit of work still. And the big thing with the Warriors was packaging LeBron James with another star player, and that’s when you would get LeBron James’ attention. That’s the idea,” Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on July 16.

“The Warriors went into free agency, ‘Can we start a big four? Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green], LeBron, and Anthony Davis.’ We know the relationship between AD and LeBron goes deep. And so, are you able to get that done? And so far, we’re 16 days into July. There’s been no real traction in any trade conversations the Warriors have on AD–or any other star.”

Davis and James were teammates for five-plus seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-20 into the 2024-25 season. They won a championship in their first year together.

Charania said that, “to my knowledge,” the Warriors are indeed behind the others without Davis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted James first overall in 2003, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat are all current suitors for the four-time MVP. Moreover, the Warriors could continue to get rebuffed by the Wizards.

Wizards Expected to Keep AD (For Now)

Not only has Wizards general manager Will Dawkins suggested Davis is in Washington to stay for the 2026-27 season, but so has the big man’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul’s comments have drawn attention from amid James’ indecision.

“The Wizards have expressed no interest in trading him, league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the deliberations, told The Athletic,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz wrote on July 16, adding, “but they also acquired him for a minimum package less than a year ago. If James were to tell the Warriors that he’d go there as long as they acquired Davis too, then Washington would hold the leverage.

“If Golden State offered a luscious return for James’ former running mate, the Wizards would have no choice but to listen.”

The Wizards face an uncertain outlook as currently constructed.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have plenty of draft capital to include in a deal that could include former Heat, 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, who is in the final year of his contract.