Michael Porter Jr Could Request Trade If Nets Don’t Extend Him

The Brooklyn Nets currently have one more season left on Michael Porter Jr.’s contract, but it appears they may be forced to decide on his future faster than that. A new report claims that Porter and his representatives will be looking to speak to the Nets before the offseason ends regarding a new contract extension. Brooklyn could be forced to either extend Porter to a long-term deal or look to move him via a trade.

Respected NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the following on NBA TV:

“Michael Porter Jr’s agent is scheduled to meet with the Brooklyn Nets towards the tail end of summer league or at the end of summer league to begin dialogue on an extension. If it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I do believe the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr potentially parting ways and potentially looking to move him.”

The report claims that Porter mostly wants to figure out if the Nets view him as a long-term fixture for the franchise or not after a breakout season deeper into his NBA career. Haynes also made sure to add that both sides may want a trade if they realize they don’t have similar viewpoints on his next contract figure.

Most Likely Scenario For Nets & Michael Porter

The Nets would likely prefer to extend Porter for another season or two to keep his contract relatively short. Porter took his game to new heights in a new role for Brooklyn as the best offensive player on the roster.

The Denver Nuggets used Porter mostly as a spot up three-point shooter since they needed that with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray running the offense together. Porter proved that he could create his own offense and score at the highest level, even when teams zone in on him as a top option.

Brooklyn will need Porter to have any chance at winning this season with Julius Randle as his new co-star. Porter also chemistry with second year players Egor Demin and Nolan Traore to make him pivotal for next season. The Nets will likely look to offer big money for fewer years on the contract.

Potential Trade Partners For Michael Porter

The Nets could also be hesitant on the extension and opt to trade Porter if they do not believe he can keep this level of play up on a better roster. Porter wanting too much money or too many years on the deal could easily see Brooklyn looking to trade him.

Rumors circulated all season of teams looking at Porter when they believed the Nets would deal him at the trade deadline. The Detroit Pistons were the team most linked to Porter and want offensive minded players even more now after the failed playoff run exposed their flaws.

Golden State Warriors fans would love to look at Porter if LeBron James chooses another team over them to make them more desperate. Plenty of other teams would be interested since Porter can contribute in multiple ways. The Nets would want young prospects and future draft picks to maintain their rebuilding process.