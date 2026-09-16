Michael Porter Jr. Says Nets Can Win 50+ NBA Games This Year

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. believes that his team can far exceed expectations and win over 50 NBA games this season.

The Nets made a big move during the offseason to acquire power forward Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Randle now in the fold, and with the team’s younger players rapidly improving, Porter believes that Brooklyn can prove the doubters wrong and make a serious playoff push by breaking the 50-win barrier.

Michael Porter Jr. Believes in Nets

Speaking to streamer N3on, Porter explained why he thinks the Nets can exceed expectations this season and win more than 50 games.

“(Randle) can draw a double team. He can get downhill, draw a double team, and then swing it to me; I can shoot the 3. If we can get that chemistry right, all of our young guys from last year got so much better, bro. I don’t know what the expectations are for our team, but we’re definitely going to surpass them,” Porter said, replying, “Yeah, I do,” when asked if he thinks Brooklyn will win more than 50 games.

Sportsbooks Bearish on Nets

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under for the Nets this season has been set at 24.5 games, with the under at -155 odds at the time of writing.

That means that you would have to bet $155 to win $100 on the Nets winning fewer than 24.5 games this season, which seems likely given that the Eastern Conference as a whole got much better this offseason.

To be fair to Porter, the Nets did improve with the addition of Randle, but will it be enough in a stacked conference where almost every other contender also got better? It’s not likely, and much more likely than the Nets winning 50 games this year is them winning fewer than 30 and missing out on the postseason and the Play-In Tournament entirely.

That being said, you have to admire Porter’s confidence, as he has backed up his new teammate Randle, who also recently said that he thinks the Nets will exceed expectations and make a playoff push this year despite the odds being stacked against the team.