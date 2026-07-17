Michael Porter Jr. Eyeing Reunion With Nuggets Teammate Amid Nets Trade Chatter

The Brooklyn Nets got a productive season out of Michael Porter Jr. in 2025-26.

However, for whatever reason–and most likely for several–the Nets have remained non-committal to extending the former Denver Nuggets first-round draft pick and NBA champion’s contract. He is set for unrestricted free agency after the 2026-27 season.

The uncertainty has led to speculation that the Nets and Porter could part ways via trade. Despite that, the sweet-shooting forward took a potentially telling action.

Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. Recruiting Peyton Watson

During an interview at Fanatics Fest NYC, Porter took part in an interview with former Nuggets teammate and current restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Asked where he was going, Watson said, “I don’t even know yet, bro. It’s not even in my hands. I’m a restricted free agent,” which means even if a team is interested enough to offer him a deal, the Nuggets could match it and retain him.

Nevertheless, Porter made his intentions clear.

“He about to sign for 130 Ms ($130 million),” Porter said, hyping up his former teammate’s prospects, adding “I’m trying to get him in Brooklyn, though.”

Porter then looked to the camera and said, “Brooklyn fans, shout out to P.Y., man. You know, I’m just doing my job.” Those comments may prove to be quite telling when it comes to his own future with the Nets.

MPJ Trade Speculation Increased After Sean Marks’ Comments

Nets general manager Sean Marks made his stance clear on Porter. He said that he is fond of the player but also does not see the need to be overzealous.

“Honestly, any time you’re in a hurry, that’s when people make mistakes,” Marks told Clutch Points’ Erik Slater on July 14. “I love Mike–the guy, the person, the player–and I hope he is part of this team, but we’re just going to have to have those discussions between the two of us and our representatives and go from there.”

That drew a response, seemingly from Porter’s agents, via NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Haynes said that Marks and Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, will meet “towards the tail end of Summer League, or at the end of Summer League.” They will discuss a possible extension then.

“If it becomes apparent early on that an extension is not in play, then I do believe the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. potentially parting ways and potentially looking to move him,” Haynes said on NBA TV on July 15.

That sounds like a line in the sand from Porter’s side to Marks and the Nets.

However, Marks’ praise for Porter as a person and player combined with Porter’s goodwill efforts to recruit Watson bode well for those talks. That is, whenever they ultimately occur.

Now, whether Porter can convince Marks and the Nets to make a run at Watson may be a different story entirely. The construction of their current roster suggests they hold off. Still, Porter is as locked in with the Nets as one in his situation can be at this point of the calendar.