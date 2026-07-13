Julius Randle Breaks Silence On Unexpected Brooklyn Nets Trade

Julius Randle’s move to the Brooklyn Nets came as a shock to many NBA fans, especially given that the Minnesota Timberwolves also received a second-round pick in exchange for him.

The Nets also gave up the 2026 No. 28 draft pick in a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls. The trade allowed Minnesota to dump Randle’s $33 million salary, clearing financial space to re-sign key role players and make a roster move.

Breaking his silence on the stunning trade, Randle spoke about how the Nets welcomed him and the team’s expectations of him as he enters a new era in his career.

“Really show them how to be a pro, more than anything. Bring that leadership aspect,” Randle said on what he would like to bring to Brooklyn via Erik Slater of Clutchpoints. “Just talking to [Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Jordi Fernandez], they’re really excited to have me here.”

“Jordi is really excited. He feels like we’ve got a chance to win every single game. So to have that confidence from your coach is amazing.”

Julius Randle Wants To Be A Leader In Brooklyn

Randle also aimed to be a leader for the Nets, whose squad has been trying to find the right formula for success since trading away Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden a few years ago.

“For me, it’s simple: I just get to come in and be a leader, really show guys how to attack every single day, how to ride the ups and downs of the season, and stay levelheaded, and I’m excited man because we got a lot of talent on this team… and I’m excited to really just help them,” Randle, who is 31 years old, said.

Randle was the second-best scorer for the Timberwolves behind Anthony Edwards. He had a strong regular season, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the field across 79 games.

However, his production dipped, putting up just 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 12 games in the 2026 NBA playoffs, where the Timberwolves lost in the second round against the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs.

Julius Randle Compares Nets Situation To When He Once Joined The New York Knicks

With his trade to the Nets, Julius Randle will be back in New York, albeit in Brooklyn, to lead a non-playoff team to once again compete in the postseason.

Randle talked about the similarities between his stint with the Knicks and his arrival with the Nets this offseason in the same interview with Erik Slater of Clutchpoints.

“There’s definitely some similarities,” Randle said. “I think each [situation] is different and has its own different challenges. I’m definitely ready to step up to this one. This will be exciting. But it’s definitely similar. But I have a lot more experience now than I did when I was [joining New York]. So I definitely felt like from a leadership standpoint, I can help a lot more, just being through it and having that experience.”

Randle is expected to be one of the Nets’ top offensive contributors alongside Michael Porter Jr. and highly-touted rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr.