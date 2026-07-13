Nets Lose 6-Foot-9 Double-Digit Scorer to Lakers: Report

The Brooklyn Nets had better be sure that they have a proper replacement for sixth-year forward Ziaire Williams, after the former first-round pick of the New Orleans Pelicans took his talents back to the Western Conference.

It is a blow to the wing depth in Brooklyn.

Williams was a significant contributor to last year’s team, showing signs of consistency that likely encouraged his new employer to pursue him.

Shams: Lakers Sign Former Nets F Ziaire Williams

Williams, who turns 25 in September, was the 10th overall pick of the 2021 draft, beginning his career as a New Orleans Pelican but getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. The Nets acquired Williams in a trade with the Grizzlies in 2024.

Now, the 6-foot-9 Williams is part of a Lakers team that still has bigger fish to fry.

“Free agent forward Ziaire Williams has agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Sham Charania reported on X on July 13.

“Lakers reach a deal with Williams and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz to address their wing depth — and LA continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10.2 points and 22.9 minutes for the Nets last season and enters his sixth campaign.”

Williams averaged 10.0 PPG while starting 45 of 63 contests for Brooklyn in 2024-25. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during his two-season tenure with the Nets.

Understandably, then, he was a desirable target in free agency, per The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

“New Orleans had made a push in recent days to sign the 24-year-old,” Woike posted on X, “but the chance to play for his hometown Lakers in a winning situation has him headed to LA.”

Revamped Nets Face Familiar Outlook

Williams played behind Michael Porter Jr. last season, and the Nets acquired Julius Randle in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, which would have limited his playing time even further.

He could have still garnered more playing time at shooting guard, which he did on a limited basis for the Nets the last two seasons.

Instead, Williams heads to the Lakers and, likely, the same role.

Meanwhile, the Nets are facing a familiar outlook. They have all of 46 wins over the past two regular seasons and has not been to the playoffs since the 2022-23 campaign, when they still had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, whom they traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline.

The Nets checked in 25th in SB Nation’s recent power rankings amid Las Vegas Summer League.

However, the situation is not as dire as it may seem.

“I think Brooklyn is going to surprise some people this year, and wouldn’t be shocked if they push for a play-in spot,” SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell wrote on July 10. “Randle joins Michael Porter Jr. as the leaders of this team, and it’s possible Egor Demin can take a leap in his second season. Jordi Fernandez is an elite head coach who will get the most of this group.”

O’Donnell listed three Easter Conference teams behind the Nets in the “way-too-early” rankings: the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks.