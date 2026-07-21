Former Nets Draft Pick Lands With Eastern Conference Playoff Team

Sometimes, changes is for the best, and that could end up being the case for former Brooklyn Nets draft pick Jalen Wilson.

Wilson spent the past three years in Brooklyn.

Now, he will look to prove himself with one of the Nets’ Eastern Conference rivals who happened to make the postseason in 2025-26, while Brooklyn extended its drought to three seasons and face a similar outlook in 2026-27.

Ex-Nets F Jalen Wilson Joins Hawks

“The Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Wilson have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported in a post on X on July 20. “Wilson averaged 7.4 points per game in three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.”

The Nets selected Wilson with the 51st overall pick of thee 2023 draft.

He started 27 of the 176 games that he appeared in during his three seasons in Brooklyn, peaking at 9.5 PPG during the 2024-25 season.

That season, he started 22 games and appeared in 79 in total. Like the Nets, the Hawks have shaken up their wing group in the past year, which could create a path to a standard contact if Wilson proves himself worthy.

His playing time dropped significantly this past season from the year before.

That and the Nets’ current roster setup led to Wilson being a free agent to this point, but he contributed during his tenure.

This story will be updated shortly…