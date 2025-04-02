Carmelo Anthony Named to Naismith Hall of Fame

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has been elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2025, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Anthony, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, was selected in his first year of eligibility. Anthony played for six teams in his career, most notably the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, where he cemented himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA , scoring 28,289 career points and becoming a 10 time NBA All-Star and six time All-NBA member. Anthony retired in 2022 and became eligible for the first time in 2025.

Anthony was always destined for a great basketball career. During his college career at Syracuse University, leading his team to an NCAA National Championship in 2003 as a freshman. From there, he would enter the NBA Draft, where he was drafted 3rd to the Denver Nuggets in the highly anticipated 2003 class, which featured himself, LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh among others.

Anthony is highly regarded as one of the best isolation scorer in league history. Players and fans raved about his pure ability to score and utilizing his 6’8″ and 240 lb frame to get to his spots to shoot. Anthony used this ability to win the 2013 scoring title, and his prowess was great enough to feature him in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Anthony’s NBA career was prolific, but he is also regarded for his International career. Anthony was a prominent member of four Team USA squads for the Summer Olympics, where he is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest Basketball players in the program’s history. Anthony won three straight gold medals for Team USA in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Carmelo Anthony has been elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame, and there are few players who deserve the honor more. Anthony is 10th all-time in scoring, was one of the faces of basketball, and will now be immortalized as a Hall of Famer.