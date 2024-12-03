Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Zion Williamson With Hornets

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

The Charlotte Hornets have been mired in mediocrity for the best part of 20 years. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff series since 2002.

With a new ownership group, front office and Charles Lee as head coach, the Hornets will likely be looking to turn things around. Fortunately, Charlotte has a plethora of tradable assets ranging from talented young players to a wealth of draft picks.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Zion Williamson could emerge as a potential trade target for the Hornets.

Buckley’s proposed trade looks like this:

Hornets receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Tidjane Salaün, Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić, a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected, via DAL), a 2027 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via MIA) and a 2025 second-round pick (their own)

“While Williamson’s trade value admittedly isn’t the highest it’s ever been, maybe it’s still high enough for the Pelicans to wash their hands of the former top pick and stop hoping this will be the year in which he finally stays healthy.” Buckley reasoned. “They’d get a decent haul here in return—especially if they can clip one or more of the incoming vets for additional assets—plus they could fully commit to a tanking effort that may hold a jackpot prize depending on how the 2025 lottery plays out.”

Williamson, a former first-overall draft pick, has failed to realize his potential during his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. A fresh start could help get his career back on track. When healthy, he’s still an elite forward who can be the centerpiece of an offense and potentially the bedrock of an elite defense.

Pelicans Drafting Zion Williamson Was a Mistake

According to former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins, the Pelicans’ decision to draft Williamson with the first overall pick was a mistake. The former All-Star believes the franchise didn’t pay enough attention to how life in New Orleans’ would affect the explosive forward.

“I thought it was a bad decision,” Cousins said during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’ “Let’s rewind all the way back — when this guy was getting drafted and we knew he was going to New Orleans and it was a weight concern, that was bad then. New Orleans isn’t some place that just gives health. That’s a place you go to gain 10 pounds, you go out there, drink, and have a good time. That’s what the culture of New Orleans is. So to put that kid into that situation and expect him to thrive in it, that was the first mistake.”

Williams has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the Pelicans. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season. He played just 24 games as a rookie. And he only amassed 29 games in 2022-23. Williamson has only seen the court on six occasions this season. If the Pelicans were going to cut ties with their 24-year-old star, now could be the right time.

Zion Williamson Would be Ideal for Hornets

The Hornets have an exciting young core forming. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and Miles Bridges all project to be important pieces for the franchise moving forward. Adding Williamson would ensure Lee has a legitimate ‘big three’ to work with. Ball, Miller and Williamson could develop into a championship core.

Furthermore, Williamson’s addition would provide significant size, length and playmaking for Charlotte. Both Ball and Williamson have proven capable of quarterbacking an NBA offense. Miller would be the ideal play-finishing wing next to the two All-Stars.

Still, convincing the Pelicans to part with their prized asset won’t be easy. And selling them on a trade proposal that doesn’t include one of Ball, Miller or Bridges will be even tougher. If necessary, Bridges would be the most likely trade chip. Miller and Ball should be kept out of all discussions.

Nevertheless, if Williamson did land in Charlotte, the landscape in the Eastern Conference would undergo significant changes. And the Hornet’s playoff drought would almost certainly come to an end.