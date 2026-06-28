Hornets Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Suns

Just 48 hours from NBA free agency, the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns have pulled off a blockbuster trade.

“BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Sunday afternoon. “The Suns acquire a starting PF at 28 years old in Bridges — whom they’ve targeted in recent years — plus a 2029 less favorable first-rounder and a 2027 less favorable second rounder while getting $20 million in tax savings while opening up a roster spot ahead of free agency. Charlotte picks up two playoff-tested role players and receives a valuable further out, unprotected Suns first-round pick.”

Bridges, 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, has 1 season remaining on the 3-year, $75 million contract extension he signed before the 2024-25 season. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season but has averaged over 20.0 points per game 3 times in the previous 4 seasons.

Second Blockbuster Trade in 1 Week for Hornets

It was the 2nd blockbuster trade the Hornets have pulled off in the last week after sending All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for 4 1st-round picks.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday night, the Hornets were actively engaged in trade talks with “multiple teams” to make a deal for Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“Another NBA star’s name who is picking up steam in the NBA trade market as we finish up NBA draft week and head toward free agency is Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball,” Charania said on Wednesday night. “Multiple teams are strongly pursuing LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are engaged (in talks), I’m told … Ball does want to be in Charlotte but this is an organization fielding some aggressive offers.”

Ball is playing on a 5-year, $203.8 million contract extension he signed in July 2023 that runs through the end of the 2028-29 season and could be worth up to $260 million with incentives.

Hornets Go All-In With Knueppel, Miller

The Hornets never made the playoffs with Ball on the roster, although the 2025-26 season was the 1st time Charlotte had experienced team success with him in the fold — the Hornets went 44-38 and lost in the play-in round.

Ball was seemingly at his best as well, playing in 72 games — the most for him since the 2021-22 season — while averaging 20.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

To this point, perhaps the defining aspect of Ball’s career has been his unavailability. In 6 seasons, he’s played in just 303 out of a possible 492 regular-season games.

That’s why the Hornets traded him, and that’s why they’re going all-in on a future with the roster built around 1st-round picks Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft behind San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith predicts the 6-foot-7 Miller will land a 5-year, $200 million contract this offseason — just missing out on a 5-year, $251.9 million max contract.

Miller has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last 2 seasons, but just underwent offseason shoulder surgery on May 6. Knueppel, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as a rookie and finished as the runner-up to Duke teammate and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

“If Miller had stayed healthy throughout his first few years in the league, he’d probably get the 25% of the cap maximum,” Smith wrote. “There’s enough production with remaining upside here. Because he hasn’t, and the Hornets have other needs, Miller will have to take less than the max to get something done. An AAV of $40 million over five years feels like the right range for Miller and the Hornets. A touch below the max, simply to allow for flexibility, and some injury protection, down the line for Charlotte.”