Hornets Facing $200 Million Decision on Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The 2023 NBA draft will always be known as the year the San Antonio Spurs landed center Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick and likely changed the fortunes of their franchise for the next 2 decades.

Now, with the 2023 draft class about to become eligible for their 1st massive contract extensions this offseason, Wembanyama and a few other members of his class are about to cash in, including Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith predicts the 6-foot-7 Miller will land a 5-year, $200 million contract — just missing out on a 5-year, $251.9 million max contract.

Miller has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last 2 seasons, but just underwent offseason shoulder surgery on May 6.

“If Miller had stayed healthy throughout his first few years in the league, he’d probably get the 25% of the cap maximum,” Smith wrote. “There’s enough production with remaining upside here. Because he hasn’t, and the Hornets have other needs, Miller will have to take less than the max to get something done. An AAV of $40 million over five years feels like the right range for Miller and the Hornets. A touch below the max, simply to allow for flexibility, and some injury protection, down the line for Charlotte.”

Contract Predictions for 2023 1st Round Picks

In Smith’s latest model, just 9 of the 30 picks from the 1st round of the 2023 NBA draft seem like locks to land extensions:

Smith listed 3 more 2023 1st round picks essentially on the fence when it came to possible extensions:

No. 18, Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, Miami Heat (4 years, $78 million)

No. 25, Marcus Sasser, PG, Detroit Pistons (4 years, $32 million)

No. 28, Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Utah Jazz (3 years, $30 million)

Stephen Curry’s Decade Reign Atop Earnings List

Golden State Warriors guard and 4-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was the highest-paid player in the NBA in 2025-26 with a salary of approximately $65.2 million — a top spot he’s held all but 1 year since 2017-18.

The only year Curry wasn’t on top in that stretch was 2020-21, when Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul topped the list with $41.3 million — right ahead of Curry’s $40.4 million.

Curry will almost certainly see his last year at the top of the list in 2026-27, when he banks an incredible $62.5 million.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic missed the opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot from Curry when he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025. Had Doncic remained with the Mavericks, he would have been eligible for a 5-year, $345 million supermax contract — approximately $69 million per season.

Don’t feel too bad for Doncic. He signed a 3-year, $160.3 million contract extension with the Lakers that runs through the 2027-28 season and includes a player option for 2028-29. At that point, with 10 years in the NBA, he will once again be eligible for a supermax — a contract some think could land in the range of 5 years for $420 million.

Somehow, that entire group is still behind NBA career scoring leader and Lakers forward LeBron James, who tops the NBA career earnings list with approximately $581.3 million through the end of the 2025-26 season.