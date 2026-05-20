Brandon Miller Predicted to get Enormous Contract Extension from Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 27: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the second half of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center on March 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Charlotte Hornets have several promising young players on the roster, including Brandon Miller.
After three seasons in Charlotte, Miller will be eligible to sign an extension with the Hornets over the offseason, and it’s likely to be an enormous one.
Brandon Miller Predicted to Get Five-Year, $175 million Extension with Golden State Warriors
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 18: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a dunk during the second quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on December 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report provided a prediction of what a potential extension for Miller might look like, and he has the Hornets inking the Alabama product to a five-year, $175million extension. That would keep Miller under contract with Charlotte for the foreseeable future and would come out to an average of $35 million per season.
“Miller averaged 20.2 points a game, shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range, helping the Hornets fight through a strong season that ended in the play-in tournament. While the former No. 2 overall pick may have designs on a max deal, Charlotte may be hesitant to over-invest too early,” Pincus wrote.
“There’s a line where Miller is offered too much from the Hornets to turn down, even if it’s not close to the dream goal. Pencil that in at $175 million over five years; otherwise the Hornets can just wait until he’s a restricted free agent in 2027.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
The Charlotte Hornets have several promising young players on the roster, including Brandon Miller. After three seasons in Charlotte, Miller will be eligible to sign an extension with the Hornets over the offseason, and it’s likely to be an enormous one. Brandon Miller Predicted to Get Five-Year, $175 million Extension with Golden State Warriors Eric […]
Brandon Miller Predicted to get Enormous Contract Extension from Charlotte Hornets