Brandon Miller Predicted to get Enormous Contract Extension from Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have several promising young players on the roster, including Brandon Miller.

After three seasons in Charlotte, Miller will be eligible to sign an extension with the Hornets over the offseason, and it’s likely to be an enormous one.

Brandon Miller Predicted to Get Five-Year, $175 million Extension with Golden State Warriors

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report provided a prediction of what a potential extension for Miller might look like, and he has the Hornets inking the Alabama product to a five-year, $175million extension. That would keep Miller under contract with Charlotte for the foreseeable future and would come out to an average of $35 million per season. “Miller averaged 20.2 points a game, shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range, helping the Hornets fight through a strong season that ended in the play-in tournament. While the former No. 2 overall pick may have designs on a max deal, Charlotte may be hesitant to over-invest too early,” Pincus wrote.