After starting their first season of the post-LaMelo Ball era 2-1, the Charlotte Hornets have lost eight of their last nine games and sit at 4-9.

They’ve had injuries to deal with, but so far this season in the NBA, who hasn’t?

Kon Knueppel missed the beginning of the year with a hamstring injury, only to re-aggravate it six minutes into his return. The Hornets were counting on a major leap in his sophomore season after an encouraging rookie campaign.

Coby White has played only six games for Charlotte since recovering from a calf injury. He is currently on a 20-minute restriction after signing a three-year, $74 million contract with Charlotte in the offseason.

It’s also been a less-than-inspiring start for Naz Reid, who was acquired in the LaMelo Ball trade and has already been benched for the second half of a game this season.

But the most concerning development of the young season for the Hornets has been Brandon Miller’s struggles.

The Hornets’ Decision to Build Around Brandon Miller

When the Hornets traded Ball away, it signaled that the team now belonged to Miller. They signed the former No.2 overall pick to a five-year, $208.26 million rookie-scale contract extension in the offseason after a strong third season in the league.

Last season in Charlotte, Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 65 games while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range.

This season, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 34.4% from the field and 25.5% from 3-point range.

Miller injured his hip Friday, Nov. 6, against the Boston Celtics and missed the next two games before returning Sunday against the Clippers. In fact, Miller was sidelined for the only game the Hornets have won during their last nine.

In his return against the Clippers, Miller scored five points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range in 24 minutes.

As The Ringer’s Zach Lowe quipped in a recent episode of “The Zach Lowe Show”:

“We’re not addressing Brandon Miller‘s recent play on the Zach Lowe Show. It’s too sad. This is the end of that discussion,” via @HornetsReddit on X.

Brandon Miller’s Rough Start Shooting

The most concerning part about Miller’s start to the season has undoubtedly been his poor shooting. No matter how you slice it, his shooting numbers have been abysmal, as illustrated by a shot chart shared by NBA University on X.

According to NBA.com’s statistics, the chart breaks down Miller’s shooting percentages by location: 65.5% in the restricted area, 36.5% in the non-restricted paint, 33.3% from mid-range, 30.8% from the left corner, 50% from the right corner and 21.8% on above-the-break 3-pointers.

Miller has just one game this season in which he shot better than 50% from the field, a 15-for-28 performance against the Washington Wizards. In fact, he only has two games in which he’s shot better than 40%.

Between the injuries and poor play, it’s been a tough start to the season for the Hornets after they appeared to be building the makings of an exciting young team.

And seeing the success LaMelo is having in Minnesota certainly isn’t making things any easier for Hornets fans.

We’ll see if they can right the ship with Miller leading the way. They’ll get their next opportunity Tuesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.