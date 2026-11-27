Welcome back to the NBA trade rumor mill, where we’ve got a lot of big guys to discuss, starting with Nikola Jokic. But stick around for Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and more …

At 10-6, the Denver Nuggets are not in a bad spot, and some of their early season concerns have turned to their favor. Both Christian Braun and Cam Johnson are having very good bounce-back seasons after poor showings last year, and the struggles of Peyton Watson show they may well have made the right decision to let him walk in restricted free agency. Jamal Murray, after a career-best showing last year, is playing even better this year (25.8 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds).

The bench, though, remains a major sore thumb for this roster. So does Nikola Jokic, who is putting up great numbers (24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists) but has struggled with his shooting (29.9% from the 3-point arc) and remains a guy teams around the NBA are watching when it comes to the trade market. There’s no indication that the Nuggets, who are prepping to give Jokic a five-year, $360 million extension next summer, will trade Jokic, but if Denver slides, teams will be asking.

“There’s nothing to say they’re not going to just hang up the phone if you call and go ahead and pay him,” one NBA executive said of Nikola Jokic. “But the calls are going to come anyway.”

Nuggets Have an Aaron Gordon Problem

The bigger problem for the Nuggets now is Aaron Gordon, who has battled injuries for the past two seasons and has emerged as a shell of himself so far this year, lacking the same athleticism and burst that made him such a versatile defender and a unique player at power forward for this team. He is averaging 11.4 points, fewest since his second season in the NBA, and shooting 42.8% from the field (26.2% from the 3-point line).

The tough thing for Denver there is that Gordon is their starting power forward and has now become something of an immovable contract. He has more than $33 million on his contract this season, more than $36 million next year and a $39 million player option in 2028-29. Gordon could rally, but if the injuries of recent years have taken a toll, he could be yet another Nuggets payroll problem.

Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns & the NBA Trade Rumor Mill

Not a whole lot has changed on the trade picture for two top big men who have been the subject of whispers going back to the summer–Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks, and Anthony Davis of the Wizards. But there has been increasing clarification on what was already expected. In the end, very different outcomes are likely ahead for them.

The Knicks and KAT have, as has been stated publicly by both sides (no whispers needed), not conducted ongoing extension talks, even with Towns looking at free agency in the summer–he has a $62 million player option on the table, and while picking up that option has not been ruled out, it’s the least palatable option for both Towns and the Knicks (who would almost certainly be sent over the second apron if he picked it up).

Most around the NBA still expect Towns to wind up in free agency. That does not preclude the Knicks from re-signing him in the summer, but his status is a factor in how other teams are viewing their trade activities this winter. The Warriors, for example (and this is speculation), would be an ideal suitor for Towns, unless they make a trade or trades to bolster the current roster that erode their cap space. With Stephen Curry’s knee a concern going forward, can the Warriors wait on Towns, though?

As for Davis, he is highly unlikely to get to free agency. He, too, has a player option but badly wants an extension, whether from the Wizards or from whatever team makes a trade to acquire him (again, the Warriors are at the fore on this one).

Before the season, rumblings from the Wizards and from Davis’s camp suggested that extension talks would pick up around now, but with Davis playing well and the Wizards still struggling, trading away Davis and recouping assets is the more likely path for Washington, if they can find the right price in return.

All right, on to the updated NBA trade rumor Big Board …

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

Let’s start the Big Board with interesting names on the NBA trade rumor mill at point guard …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Irving figures to be one of the players worth watching closely as NBA trade rumor mill develops. The Mavericks have indicated they won’t trade Irving, valuing his scoring and his veteran presence, with the team hoping to make a playoff push. But if the Mavs slow down, or if Irving shows some after effects from his ACL surgery, teams will hope Irving winds up on the market.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player on perhaps the best team in the league.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Of all the many trade candidates lining up for the Clippers, Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple first-round picks in return. His contract is not an albatross–there will be an extension decision to make, though–but it is big enough to make it difficult for teams to match without giving up players they don’t want to give up. He’s a second-tier star, and teams might be wary of giving up to much to bring him on.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the NBA trade rumors suggesting the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term, especially with Morant out with a hamstring problem. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Murray wants out. He is coming off an Achilles tendon injury, which was always going to make him a tough sell. But his early season barbs at the organization and coaches will torpedo his value. He has quickly become a tough player to give away.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This was already looking like a very difficult deal to move, but Suggs’ knee injury made it that much more difficult. He is back on the floor, and still working his way into game shape. The Magic will need to include a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take that contract, though.

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Rookie Kingston Flemings is in place, but whether he is ready to start is an apt question. Still, Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market, and McCollum is a chip.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, player option.) The league’s No. 12 scorer is dealing with a hip issue. Two things make Jerome’s situation interesting. First, he certainly has played well and has shown himself to be a starting-caliber option. Second, Jerome’s option in 2027 makes him most likely a short-term rental if he were to be traded. Should the Grizzlies ride with him and consider re-signing him, or cash in while the value is high?

Jalen Green, Suns. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, player option.) Green has been playing better lately, as have the Suns, and maybe that changes the calculus here. At least, it buys Phoenix some time. The Suns probably won’t get very far with Devin Booker and Green together, with Green masquerading as a point guard. Booker is not going anywhere, so Green should hit the market.

Big Board: NBA Trade Rumors on Wings

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Norman Powell, Bulls. (Remaining contract: two years, $44 million, team option). Powell is an effective scorer who could be a short-term solution for a contender. The Bulls did want to have Norman Powell as a veteran presence on a young team, but things have gone poorly in Chicago and the new Caleb Wilson hand injury figures to accelerate the process of the Bulls dealing off pieces.

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. He’s been terrible this season, plain and simple. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. But the time has come for New Orleans to get honest with itself–the team is a disaster, and from here, every player will begin to lose value.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) It’s impossible to find a taker for LaVine unless the Kings want to take on a really bad contract in hopes of landing a draft pick. His expiring money has some value, but it’s hard to match. He is trying to reframe himself as a role player in Sacramento, but the team is bad, and it’s been tough going for him.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets, off to a stumbling start, do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy soon and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find. Packaging Moody with Porzingis for a big improvement would be the only way the Warriors move him.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline. He’s been hot to start the year–can they get a first-rounder for him? Not likely, but they can try.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline. But cap space for next summer is the name of the game for the Kings.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option (thought struggling with his shot) at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and that is not happening. As this season unravels in New Orleans, teams will be looking for bargains, and New Orleans will be lucky to get one first-rounder for Jones.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) The thinking is changing on Washington and Dallas, though he is still an expensive, long-term contract the Mavericks will want to escape eventually. But they might not be looking to do that at this deadline–next summer could make more sense. The Mavs have been very competitive and if that remains the case, Washington would stay put.

Rui Hachimura, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $28 million, team option.) The Lakers might well have kept Hachimura if they’d known he was going to go as cheap as he did in the summer. But he is a versatile forward shooting better than 40% on 3s, and his contract was designed to be dealt.

Big Board: Center/PF NBA Trade Rumors

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. But Davis is putting up good numbers on a team that is still a sieve on defense and has not gotten enough from Trae Young. A divorce, with Davis bringing back good assets, might be in everyone’s interest.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson is probably one of the guys the Pelicans would want to keep, but his fit with Derik Queen has always been a sore spot and if a fire sale happens, you’d have to consider Williamson among the top targets.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz. (Remaining contract: three years, $150 million.) If he is healthy, Markkanen could drum up two first rounders for the Jazz. Unless the team turns things around here in the early season, that is an avenue Utah will have to consider. For now, Markkanen is out with a hand injury, though.

Brook Lopez, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $9.2 million.) Lopez is not the rim defender he one was, but as a stretch-5 who can give a team 12-18 solid backup minutes and start in a pinch, he has real value. He has been hot from the 3-point line and having his best offensive season in four years.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) He is probably the most attractive piece, in terms of talent, position and salary, on the Orlando books as things stand. Still, the front office is under pressure to win now, and selling would not reflect well.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) Towns is having an excellent season and is the main reason the Knicks did not wilt too badly early in the year and dig a difficult hole, record-wise. He has shown his value. But the Knicks did not give him an extension, and he could well opt out next summer and become a free agent. The Knicks crying about the second apron has never sat well–would they do the unthinkable and trade KAT?

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list for a couple of reasons. One, he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. Two, he is struggling offensively, with just 7.6 points per game. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him with the team playing well, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Is Joan Beringer ready to be the big man in the middle?

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Once it was clear Porzingis is not healthy, his value as an expiring contract on the trade market became the Warriors’ big chip. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick. Both options are on the table. The Warriors would like to get something done quickly, but are willing to wait out the market for the right option.