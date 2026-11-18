Charlotte Hornets fans have voiced significant frustration with head coach Charles Lee early in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Following the Hornets’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Charlotte fans called for the team to fire Lee, who decided to pull out Naz Reid and Brandon Miller in the dying seconds of the overtime period when they were just down by one.

Charlotte Hornets Fans Believe The Team Does Not Want To Win vs Lakers

@SantanaOffi: Hornets actually tanked in the clutch running Naz Reid No.1 option hoops no shame this should be the punishable type game

@umbrizi: Investing either someone high up in the hornets or Charles Lee why tf isn’t Brandon miller playing and what is that lineup for that possession

@ryanklauzowski: they traded naz reid to hell bro. the most likable player on planet earth. and you trade him to hell. charles lee is a terrorist. i’ve never seen anything like it. they forfeited the game down 1 with 5 seconds to go and possession. free naz…oh so the hornets subbed all their starters out with 5 seconds left and forfeited okay interesting what the fuck am i watching

@Odera_94: Lmao what’s wrong with The Hornets coaching staff? Naz Reid, Coby White and Brandon Miller sitting when you need points on the board???

@TheGoldfatherOG: Brandon miller on the bench with less than 20sec left, hornets down by 1. Fire their coach into the sun

@RScottWilson: @wesandwalker Ya’ll gotta talk about this tomorrow. Unbelievable turnovers, Coby and Miller didn’t play in OT. Naz Reid was the entire offense in OT. Hornets should have won this, but Charles Lee seemed to throw this game. We need an explanation. #CHAvsLAL

@afebus92: This just gave me the most sour feeling to stop betting on nba after this. Unbelievable decision to sit miller and white All of OT and pull Reid in the final 1-2 minutes when the game matters in OT? Disgusted is an understatement. I can’t touch an nba slip after this

Lakers Win Because of Quentin Grimes

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Lakers after Quentin Grimes hit his 10th 3-pointer of the game to force overtime, following a missed free throw by Coby White that left the door open for L.A.’s late-game comeback.

Grimes delivered a career-high 47 points on an impressive shooting clinic, knocking down 16 of his 24 field-goal attempts (66.7%) and a career-best 10 of 14 shots from 3-point range (71.4%) in 42 minutes of action.

With Los Angeles trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, Grimes single-handedly sparked the rally in the final period, capped off by draining his 10th triple off a Luka Doncic pass in the closing seconds to force overtime.

Alongside his explosive scoring and 5-for-6 mark at the free-throw line, Grimes rounded out his night with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and a crucial defensive play forcing a late Hornets turnover to seal the win.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points while Naz Reid had 23 points, but both were not in the team’s final plays in overtime.