Naz Reid Gets Good News After Hornets Trade Miles Bridges

Naz Reid’s path to a major role with the Charlotte Hornets just became a lot cleaner.

The Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on June 28.

That deal matters for Reid because Bridges was one of the obvious frontcourt pieces standing between him and a full-time starting job in Charlotte. The Hornets had already acquired Reid from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the LaMelo Ball trade, a deal that sent Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota for Reid, draft compensation and pick swaps.

Now, after moving Bridges, Charlotte’s frontcourt picture looks much less crowded at the top.

Charlotte Hornets Projected Starters After Miles Bridges Trade to Phoenix Suns

The cleanest projected Hornets starting lineup after the Bridges trade is:

PG: Coby White

SG: Kon Knueppel

SF: Brandon Miller

PF: Naz Reid

C: Moussa Diabate

That projection is not official, and Charlotte still has the rest of the offseason to reshape the roster. But it is a logical version of where the Hornets appear to be heading after moving Ball, Green and Bridges.

White gives Charlotte a veteran lead guard after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $74 million deal with the Hornets. White averaged 17.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in the 2025-26 season and that Ball’s exit signaled a larger role for him.

Miller remains the most important long-term piece on the wing. Knueppel gives Charlotte another young perimeter scorer to develop. Diabate can handle the more traditional center responsibilities.

Reid is the most interesting piece because he gives Charlotte something different: a big forward/center who can stretch the floor, attack mismatches and function as more than a screen-and-dive big.

Reid is the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year and brings floor spacing and on-ball creativity to Charlotte.

That skill set plays better with more minutes.