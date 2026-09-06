Charlotte Hornets Trade Idea Lands Myles Turner in 3-Player Deal

The Charlotte Hornets made some bold moves this offseason, trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns.

It’s a new chapter for the Hornets, choosing to build around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. They brought in multiple veteran role players like Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Dennis Schroder, who could help end their 10-year playoff drought.

The Hornets also solidified their frontcourt, especially at power forward at center.

However, they really don’t have a defensive big man, though players such as Reid, Hannes Steinbach, Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner bring different things to the table.

Myles Turner as Potential Trade Candidate

One player the Charlotte Hornets could take a look, especially at the trade deadline next season, is Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s coming off a disastrous first season in Milwaukee, so he might need to play better if the Bucks want to get something valuable for him.

According to Sean Devaney of Heavy Sports, Turner might become available at the trade deadline if he plays well in the Bucks’ first season without Giannis Antetokounmpo since 2013.

“The deal for Turner, like the deal for Damian Lillard, was a disaster for Milwaukee,” Devaney wrote. “His contract has been tough to move, but if he plays well to start the year, teams might bite on him by the trade deadline.”

Turner is a two-time NBA blocks leader, though he only averaged 1.6 blocks per game last season.

Charlotte Hornets Trade Idea Lands Myles Turner

Here’s a three-player trade framework that sends Myles Turner to the Charlotte Hornets:

Hornets receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Grant Williams and Ryan Kalkbrenner

Turner gives the Hornets a starting center who can shoot the ball and defend the paint. He can anchor the defense and stretch the floor, giving coach Charles Lee more options for his lineup.

The Hornets can have a tall lineup with Turner and Naz Reid, and not lose the ability to shoot the ball. Turner can also play alongside Moussa Diabate if the Hornets want to be more defensive and disruptive.

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Williams is the most likely player the Bucks want in a scenario like this since he’s on an expiring deal. Dorian Finney-Smith is also an option, but he still has three years left on his deal. The Hornets will have to attach picks here to convince Milwaukee to absorb his contract.

Kalkbrenner is a young center who brings size and respectable defense. He could serve as a backup to Kel’el Ware, though the Bucks could also try and get Tidjane Salaun.

The former No. 6 pick has yet to pan out in Charlotte, and they might not have the patience to see his development if they are fighting for a playoff spot next season. Saluan will have a better chance to minutes in a young, rebuilding team like the Bucks.