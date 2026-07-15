The Chicago Bulls didn’t have Norman Powell on their radar in the days leading up to the start of NBA free agency in 2026.

All signs were pointing to the Miami Heat bringing Powell back on a short-term deal. As far as a Plan B went, Powell’s second-most likely destination was the Detroit Pistons.

As it turns out, Powell didn’t end up in Miami or Detroit. The 33-year-old inked a two-year contract to play for the Bulls. As much as he is embracing the rebuild in Chicago, Powell made it clear that it wasn’t his first choice.

Chicago Bulls’ 11-Year NBA Vet Doesn’t Hold Back On Free Agency Mindset

“Did I want to return to Miami? Yeah, I did,” Powell told reporters at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week. “Obviously, it’s a business. They made their decisions and made their moves and things happen. And it is what it is.”

Obviously, that’s not the perfect quote to hear if you’re the Bulls, but both parties understand the situation.

The Bulls are going to put plenty of focus into their young homegrown players. Powell probably won’t be in Illinois for a long time, but he is expected to serve as a valuable veteran mentor before inevitably becoming a trade target for contending teams later on down the line.

Powell spoke on his upcoming role for the Bulls.

“I just think my overall experience and knowledge of the game on the court, helping them find their own path,” Powell told reporters in Vegas.

“Everybody is super young. I think I’m the only 30-year-old on the team, 30-plus. So, just helping guide them, giving them as much knowledge that I’ve gained and received over the years through vets that I’ve had, and then just helping them focus on the details of their game and how to improve and how we can improve and play winning basketball every single night.”

Norman Powell’s Miami Heat Run

Norman Powell just had the first All-Star season of his career at age 32.

In 58 games with the Heat, Powell shot 47.0% fro the field and hit on 38.0% of his threes. He produced 21.7 points per game, while dishing out 2.5 assists per game, and coming down with 3.5 rebounds per game.

After the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s hard not to look at the situation in Miami and feel like you’re missing out on a great opportunity to possibly contend for an NBA Championship.

But Powell seems to have accepted his situation. He’ll suit up for the Chicago Bulls, with a chance to clear $44 million over the next two seasons.