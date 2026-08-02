CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 26: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls drives against Jake LaRavia #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at the United Center on January 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
When it comes to the Chicago Bulls‘ big man Jalen Smith, he will more than likely receive trade interest during the 2026-2027 NBA season.
According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Los Angeles Lakers have at least a considerable amount of interest in the veteran, which could be notable as the season plays out.
Chicago Bulls’ $27 Million Big Man Has Rumored Interest From Lakers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 16, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Brooklyn Nets won 112-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
“Smith has some fans within the organization because he plays with motor and has worked himself into a pretty good outside shooter,” Woike said, according to Lakers Nation.
“But Smith is expensive (one-year, $9.5 million remaining on his deal) and undersized at 6 foot 8. The previous Bulls’ regime was a fan of his, which puts his actual availability into question.”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers fouls Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at the United Center on January 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
After another disappointing season for Chicago, the Bulls made changes in the front office, hiring Bryson Graham to oversee the rebuild.
With Smith being a veteran on an expiring deal, his situation makes him a logical trade candidate, alongside many others.
The Lakers made a handful of moves to help with frontcourt depth throughout the offseason, but there are ways they could add Smith, who has played power forward throughout the earlier stretches of his career.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 22: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a layup against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Target Center on January 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old frontcourt standout entered the NBA in 2020.
At the time, Smith was the 10th overall pick out of Maryland. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns, where he played 27 games as a rookie.
During his second season with the Suns, Smith was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He finished the 2021-2022 NBA season with the Pacers and spent an additional two years playing for them.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul as he drives against Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Over his three-year span with the Pacers, Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
When Smith hit the open market in July 2024, he inked a deal with the Bulls. He will collect a total of $27 million when the contract concludes.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
When it comes to the Chicago Bulls‘ big man Jalen Smith, he will more than likely receive trade interest during the 2026-2027 NBA season. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Los Angeles Lakers have at least a considerable amount of interest in the veteran, which could be notable as the season plays out. Chicago […]