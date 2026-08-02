When it comes to the Chicago Bulls‘ big man Jalen Smith, he will more than likely receive trade interest during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Los Angeles Lakers have at least a considerable amount of interest in the veteran, which could be notable as the season plays out.

Chicago Bulls’ $27 Million Big Man Has Rumored Interest From Lakers

“Smith has some fans within the organization because he plays with motor and has worked himself into a pretty good outside shooter,” Woike said, according to Lakers Nation.

“But Smith is expensive (one-year, $9.5 million remaining on his deal) and undersized at 6 foot 8. The previous Bulls’ regime was a fan of his, which puts his actual availability into question.”

After another disappointing season for Chicago, the Bulls made changes in the front office, hiring Bryson Graham to oversee the rebuild.

With Smith being a veteran on an expiring deal, his situation makes him a logical trade candidate, alongside many others.

The Lakers made a handful of moves to help with frontcourt depth throughout the offseason, but there are ways they could add Smith, who has played power forward throughout the earlier stretches of his career.

Read More: Bulls Proposed Trade For Lakers’ Dalton Knecht

Jalen Smith’s NBA Career

The 26-year-old frontcourt standout entered the NBA in 2020.

At the time, Smith was the 10th overall pick out of Maryland. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns, where he played 27 games as a rookie.

During his second season with the Suns, Smith was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He finished the 2021-2022 NBA season with the Pacers and spent an additional two years playing for them.

Over his three-year span with the Pacers, Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

When Smith hit the open market in July 2024, he inked a deal with the Bulls. He will collect a total of $27 million when the contract concludes.