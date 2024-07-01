76ers’ Andre Drummond Shares Heartfelt Post After Exit From Bulls

Former Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He returns to a locale that he remembers fondly from his previous stint in 2022.

His immediate reaction to the move was a joke about finding a cheesesteak.

Almost 24 hours later, Drummond returned to social media with a more sentimental message for his former home.

“Dear Chicago, Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me during my two years . It was nothing short of amazing! It was an honor to wear Chicago across my chest. I LOVE YOU and see you soon,” Drummond posted on X on July 1. “We are always connected Y.”

Drummond, 30, averaged 7.3 points and 7.9 rebounds during his two-year Bulls tenure. But he also stepped up when thrown into a larger role.

The four-time rebounding champ averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 boards in 10 starts in 2023-24.

His impact was felt on and off the court, with fans and media members sending their best wishes as Drummond is set to join a team that finished eight games better than the Bulls and made the postseason last year.

Drummond gets a raise from his previous two-year, $6.6 million contract. He almost joined the Dallas Mavericks last offseason, per The Stein Line’s Marc Stein in June 2023.

The Bulls stopped a trade sending Drummond to the 76ers, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto in February.

Chicago backed out, leaving Philadelphia to wait until the offseason to bring Drummond back into a mix that also includes former Los Angeles Clipper Paul George. Drummond will back up Joel Embiid, who has appeared in no more than 68 games in any single season of his career.

Bulls Lose Understated Value With Andre Drummond

The move to Philly is a notable change for Drummond, who spent the past two season backing up Nikola Vucevic in Chicago. Vucevic has appeared in all but 18 games with the Bulls, including just six absences in 2023-24.

The Bulls’ net efficiency differential went from minus-0.7 to minus-2.5 without Drummond on the floor last season, per Cleaning The Glass.

Drummond’s value also showed in his penchant for coming away with steals.

That metric even drew an unkind gesture in jest from Drummond’s former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr., to which Drummond had a fitting response.

“Don’t be jealous,” Drummond replied, quoting Nance’s post on X on June 24.

The self-proclaimed greatest rebounder in NBA history, Drummond has been vocal about feeling he was still a starting-caliber big in the league. He might not get a chance to be a full-time starter due to his style of play.

However, he could have a chance to show more than he did with the Bulls if Embiid’s track record holds.

Jalen Smith Signed to Replace Andre Drummond

The Bulls’ loss appears to be part of their plan to shift the roster to a younger group headlined by former No. 7 overall pick Coby White. White finished as the runner-up to Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey for Most Improved Player last season.

Chicago agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract with former Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith to replace Drummond.

coming through 😤 Jalen Smith attacks the rim. pic.twitter.com/MxTLDnlhUM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 7, 2024

What comes next remains to be seen.

DeMar DeRozan remains a free agent in large part of his own volition. The organization has continued its efforts to trade another former two-time All-Star in Zach LaVine. He is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract.

These moves also bring into question the Bulls’ plans for Vucevic. He has two years left of his three-year, $60 million pact.