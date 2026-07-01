Chicago Bulls Add Miami Heat All-Star In NBA Free Agency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 140-132. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
On day two of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls kick off the morning with a new addition to the roster.
The All-Star guard is expected to sign a two-year, $45 million deal with the Bulls.
Powell officially concludes his time with the Miami Heat.
Norman Powell’s NBA Career
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat attempts a basket against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden on February 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Coming out of UCLA in 2015, Powell was a second-round pick.
For the first six seasons of his career, Powell appeared in 349 games for the Raptors. He shot 37.9% from three and averaged 9.9 points per game.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 29: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a foul during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
During the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Raptors traded Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the following season, the Blazers flipped Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers.
That opened up a four-year run for Powell in LA. While he spent most of that time as a reserve, Powell was a full-time starter in 2024-2025.
In 60 games with the Clippers, Powell had a career-best 21.8 points per game at the time. He shot 41.8% from three.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Alex Sarr #20 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball in the second quarter against Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena on February 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
During the 2025 offseason, the Miami Heat acquired Powell in a trade. They continued to run the veteran guard as a starter for 52 out of 58 games.
Powell averaged 38.0% from three, producing 21.7 points per game. For the first time in his career, Powell was named an All-Star.
He’s got 11 seasons under his belt. Powell is a 39.6% shooter from deep.
Chicago Bulls Offseason
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 20, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Bulls got involved in multiple trades so far.
The pre-draft move included a trade for the veteran center, Nic Claxton. During the draft, the Bulls added the second-year guard, Kam Jones, who is getting waived.
At the guard position, the Bulls have four guards under contract in Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham, Josh Giddey, and Isaac Okoro.
Along with the addition of Norman Powell, the Bulls are also expected to bring on the veteran center, Zach Collins, with a two-year deal.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
On day two of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls kick off the morning with a new addition to the roster. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls are adding the veteran sharpshooter Norman Powell for the 2026-2027 NBA season. The All-Star guard is expected to sign a two-year, $45 million deal with the […]
Chicago Bulls Add Miami Heat All-Star In NBA Free Agency