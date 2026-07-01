Chicago Bulls Add Miami Heat All-Star In NBA Free Agency

On day two of NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls kick off the morning with a new addition to the roster.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls are adding the veteran sharpshooter Norman Powell for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The All-Star guard is expected to sign a two-year, $45 million deal with the Bulls.

Powell officially concludes his time with the Miami Heat.

Norman Powell’s NBA Career

Coming out of UCLA in 2015, Powell was a second-round pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the 46th overall pick, before trading his draft rights to the Toronto Raptors.

For the first six seasons of his career, Powell appeared in 349 games for the Raptors. He shot 37.9% from three and averaged 9.9 points per game.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Raptors traded Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the following season, the Blazers flipped Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers.

That opened up a four-year run for Powell in LA. While he spent most of that time as a reserve, Powell was a full-time starter in 2024-2025.

In 60 games with the Clippers, Powell had a career-best 21.8 points per game at the time. He shot 41.8% from three.

During the 2025 offseason, the Miami Heat acquired Powell in a trade. They continued to run the veteran guard as a starter for 52 out of 58 games.

Powell averaged 38.0% from three, producing 21.7 points per game. For the first time in his career, Powell was named an All-Star.

He’s got 11 seasons under his belt. Powell is a 39.6% shooter from deep.

Chicago Bulls Offseason

The Bulls got involved in multiple trades so far.

The pre-draft move included a trade for the veteran center, Nic Claxton. During the draft, the Bulls added the second-year guard, Kam Jones, who is getting waived.

At the guard position, the Bulls have four guards under contract in Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham, Josh Giddey, and Isaac Okoro.

Along with the addition of Norman Powell, the Bulls are also expected to bring on the veteran center, Zach Collins, with a two-year deal.