Bulls Insider Details ‘Safe Bet’ for Lonzo Ball’s 1st Game Back

Lonzo Ball made it through the preseason healthy and was effective when on the floor. Ball underwent three surgeries including a ligament replacement to get healthy enough to play, and he and the Chicago Bulls plan to keep him that way.

That means they must manage his surgically repaired knee that kept him sidelined for two years.

Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson reported on how he expects the two sides to handle Ball’s regular season debut.

“Lonzo Ball is listed as available under ‘left knee surgery/injury management.’ And both Ball and Billy Donovan has said he’ll miss one of the two B2B games Fri/Sat,” Johnson reported on X on October 22, noting the Bulls’ clean injury report.

“Safe bet is Ball sits Friday vs. Bucks and is available for Sat home opener.”

Ball will officially have gone 1,016 days between regular-season appearances if Johnson’s prediction comes true.

Lonzo Ball ‘Might Hear’ Name in Bulls Trade Speculation

Ball averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from three during the preseason. It is modest but effective production that could improve his trade value in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

He is one of several veterans the Bulls hope are firing on all cylinders to begin the season.

“How noisy can it get around the United Center this season?” The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on October 22.

“Well, the trade rumors involving Zach LaVine aren’t going anywhere; there’s the little matter of how repaired the Donovan-LaVine relationship really is; Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig might hear their names in trade speculation; and playing time might be an issue as the Bulls go younger.”

All signs point to this being Ball’s final season in Chicago, so staying healthy is paramount. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason without an extension. But he must stay healthy for a significant stretch of the season before his trade value increases.

Being an effective scorer and defender is key too since the Bulls have a new lead guard.

Insider: Josh Giddey Can Be Confident Extension With Bulls Will Get Done

The Bulls acquired Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder – their opponent for the home opener – during the 2024 offseason to be the team’s starting point guard.

The Bulls let the October 21 deadline to extend Giddey pass and must wait until the season ends to restart talks. Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft, became the highest-drafted member of the 2021 draft class to not receive an extension by the deadline.

He is confident a deal will get done and Cowley agrees for two reasons.

“First, the Bulls have operated this way with players such as Coby White and Patrick Williams, too, giving them extensions in the offseason after the deadline passed,” Cowley wrote.

“Second, the Bulls didn’t trade All-Defensive first-teamer Alex Caruso to bring in Giddey for a one-and-done experience. Barring a catastrophe, Giddey’s payday will be coming. His future will prove to be the least noisy thing about this team.”

The Bulls gave White a three-year, $36 million contract ahead of free agency in 2023.

They extended Williams during the 2024 offseason, signing the former No. 4 overall pick to a five-year, $90 million contract.