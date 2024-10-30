Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Gets Honest About Potential Risks of Latest Injury

The Chicago Bulls will be without backup point guard Lonzo Ball for at least 10 days.

The team listed Ball as questionable for the Bulls’ tilt against the Orlando Magic on October 30 before ruling him out with the injury, now reported as being “between a Grade 1 & 2” wrist sprain, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

For Ball – who missed more than two calendar years recovering from a knee injury he suffered in January 2022 – and the Bulls, caution is the name of the game.

As Ball revealed, there is a risk of making the injury worse.

“Lonzo Ball says the MRI on his wrist showed a sprain that was between a Grade 1 &2 sprain,” Shelburne reported in a post on X on October 30. “Doesn’t think it’s too bad, but if he played on it now it could get to a Grade 3, which would require surgery.”

Ball suffered the injury in a 126-123 comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on October 28. He finished the game, ending with 6 points and 6 assists. He was a team-high plus-16.

“It was the first quarter. I went up for a steal, I missed it, and ended up breaking my fall and, apparently, I sprained my wrist,” Ball told reporters on October 30. “I felt it in the halftime; I wasn’t shooting right. But I just taped it up and kept playing. I didn’t think it was gonna be this bad. But, hopefully, I can get over it quickly.”

That fits the plan Shelburne reported for Ball.

Lonzo Ball Could Miss Crucial Stretch of Schedule

“He’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days,” Shelburne said in a follow-up post. “The plan is to not move it as much as possible and let the swelling get out of there.”

That is notably just a potential re-evaluation timeline and not a return date. Still, it would put Ball on track to return in time for the Bulls’ road date against the Atlanta Hawks. That game is part of a stretch featuring five road games in seven outings without two straight coming at home.

The Bulls could hold Ball out until a two-game homestand after that stretch.

They have experience playing without Ball. They did it for the two-plus seasons he was sidelined. They also won their lone tilt without him this season.

Still, it is a significant setback for the 26-year-old who has already undergone three surgeries to get healthy enough for his return this season. Ball is also in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

He has been a positive presence on the floor.

However, Ball was already on a plan for no back-to-back games as part of his return.

He was also on a 16-minute-per-game limit, which he surpassed in the Bulls’ win over the Grizzlies. There is only so far they can push him this season.

Lonzo Ball’s Latest Injury a Setback for Bulls’ Trade Plans

Ball was unlikely to generate much trade value on his own due to his previous injury. But his salary would make for a nice ballast in a trade, making this latest injury a potentially significant setback for the Bulls.

“How noisy can it get around the United Center this season?” The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on October 22.

“Well, the trade rumors involving Zach LaVine aren’t going anywhere; there’s the little matter of how repaired the [Bulls head coach Billy] Donovan-LaVine relationship really is; Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig might hear their names in trade speculation; and playing time might be an issue as the Bulls go younger.”

Ball, 27, is young enough to serve in a bride role as the organization transitions.

However, being that he is in the final year of his contract, the Bulls would be better off getting something for him at the trade deadline rather than losing him for nothing as an unrestricted free agent during the 2025 offseason.