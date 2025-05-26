Bulls Get Good News About $20 Million Offseason Trade Candidate

The Chicago Bulls are a team to watch this offseason, largely because their direction has been rather aimless over the past several seasons. In a bit of good news for the Bulls, their most recent decision on Lonzo Ball could pay off in an offseason trade.

Ball inked a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Bulls.

The deal comes after his four-year, $80 million pact with the organization. And despite the tribulations Ball has endured since that initial pact, he remains tradeable on his new deal.

“Chicago signed Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension in February (with a team option in Year 2) in a nod to his notable influence in the Bulls’ locker room,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote on May 26. “The deal is regarded by many around the league as quite tradeable given what the 27-year-old showed this season he can still deliver at both ends when healthy.”

Ball, who turns 28 in October, averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, sporting a 50.4% eFG mark and connecting on 34% of his deep looks.

That Ball has trade value at this point in his career is a win for the Bulls.

Lonzo Ball Praises Bulls as Trade Speculation Emerges

All of Ball’s counting stats were career lows, making the trade chatter around the Bulls guard stand out. He appeared in 35 games, which also tied a career-low for the former No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers (2017).

That is where Stein’s report proves most encouraging for the Bulls.

Ball missed two-plus seasons as he recovered from a devastating knee injury. He underwent three surgeries, including one that transplanted a knee ligament from a deceased donor.

LONZO BALL IS FINALLY BACK AFTER 2 YEARS 😭 THEN HITS HIS 1ST SHOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zCxUiJZGOZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2024

“If you have a good organization that’s behind you, too, and letting you heal, that’s huge. Shout out to the Bulls for that. Because when I was going through it, a lot of teams could have just pushed me to the side and said that was whatever. But they stuck with me through the whole way,” Ball told Cameron Brink on “Straight to Cam” on May 19.

“Having a good team behind you helps a lot, for sure.”

The Bulls acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021. He has appeared in 70 games since then.

Lonzo Ball Shuts Down Negative Narrative

Trade speculation aside, Ball’s leadership extends off the court and beyond his teammates. He also stood behind the organization, offering the player’s perspective of teammate Josh Giddey’s game-winning shot against the Lakers during the regular season.

Ball was presented with a fan’s take that the shot cost the Bulls a chance at the No. 1 overall pick and Cooper Flagg in the 2025 draft.

Ball called the idea “false news.”

Josh Giddey was special against the Lakers. 15 PTS | 10 REB | 17 AST | 8 STL pic.twitter.com/RkzSXsXSDf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 23, 2025

“We were ecstatic, bro. It was a great moment; one of the best moments I’ve been a part of since i put on a Bulls uniform,” Ball said on the “WAE! Show” podcast on May 23. “They got that s*** framed in the practice facility next day. He need to put that in his crib and everything. That was a great moment for Chicago.

“Just because he made that does not mean we was going to miss out on Cooper Flagg. That’s a false narrative that’s going around. I don’t know who’s spreading that s***, but it’s wrong, man.”

Ball also gave a shout-out to Giddey, aka “Great White,” predicting “big things” next season.

Whether or not the two will even be teammates is unclear. In addition to Ball landing in trade speculation, Giddey is a restricted free agent and a likely priority for the Bulls. Ball could end up with a decision on his future impacted by what the Bulls do with Giddey.