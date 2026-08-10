Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Proposal Lands Bulls 25-Year-Old Sharpshooter

As a rebuilding team, one of the smartest things the Chicago Bulls can look to do is acquire young talent by operating as a facilitator in a trade.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s cap expert, Eric Pincus, has proposed a four-team deal that would land sharpshooter Dalton Knecht with the Bulls ahead of next season.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks receive: a 2027 New York Knicks second-round draft pick, a 2032 first-round pick swap, a 2032 second-rounder (from Lakers) and a $18 million trade exception

Bulls receive: Dalton Knecht and $2 million from the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets receive: Jaden Hardy, Mouhamed Gueye, a 2027 second-rounder (31-55 from Hawks), a 2031 lowest second-rounder (from Bulls), a 2033 Washington Wizards second-rounder (from Lakers) and $4 million from the Lakers.

“The Bulls were one of the few teams with cap room this summer, but new top basketball executive Bryson Graham used the team’s flexibility on players like Nicolas Claxton and Norm Powell,” Pincus wrote. “What’s left is the $9.4 million room mid-level exception (RMLE), which the team uses to bring in a young shooter from the Lakers.”

Pincus continued.

“Knecht, 25, was the No. 17 pick in 2024. While he’s shown flashes, with the Lakers focused on playoff viability, Knecht hasn’t gotten a consistent opportunity to show what he’s capable of.”

Knecht Could Make Sense For The Bulls

Since entering the NBA as the 17th pick in 2024, Knecht has struggled to cement a role within JJ Redick’s rotation. However, when on the court, Knecht has shown flashes of his potential, especially when shooting off the catch.

Last season, Knecht suited up for 54 games, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. He shot 45.5% from deep and 34.2% from three-point range.

By joining the Bulls, Knecht would have the opportunity to play through his mistakes and develop with a team that isn’t looking to contend anytime soon. Right now, the Bulls should be considered a solid landing spot for any second- or third-year player in need of a fresh start.

Knecht certainly seems to fit that description.

Bulls Have a Lot of Potential

According to Norman Powell, who was speaking with Fadeaway World’s Mark Medina, the Bulls are a team with a lot of potential.

“We are on a team with a lot of potential,” Powell said. “I know the media will count us out and say we’re not good enough and all of that good stuff. But I’m really about installing that self-belief. We can be better and raise the level of expectations, not only for ourselves, but from what people expect from us throughout the league.”

Powell is coming fresh off his first All-Star season. His experience would be ideal for someone like to Knecht to learn from, should he find his way to Chicago. Either way, Powell is right; the Bulls have finally embraced rebuilding the roster, and now, their future looks incredibly bright.

Of course, multiple players will need to take developmental leaps in the coming years, but that’s why Chicago should keep exploring its options when it comes to adding more young talent. The more bites of the apple, the better.