Norman Powell Drops Blunt Quote on the 2026-27 Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls swingman Norman Powell dropped a blunt quote on the 2026-27 version of this team ahead of the coming season.

The Bulls signed Powell to a two-year, $44 million contract ahead of this season, bringing the veteran’s leadership, experience, and scoring to a young Chicago team that needs mentors for its up-and-coming players.

For a Bulls team that has not made the playoffs in four seasons, bringing someone with the pedigree that Powell has into the organization was a big move by new Chicago Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham.

However, while Powell is optimistic about how the team will fare this coming season, he also knows that there is a chance that things go off the rails.

Norman Powell Drops Blunt Quote on Chicago Bulls

Speaking to Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Powell shared his honest thoughts about the Bulls ahead of this coming season.

“We have the potential to be really good. But we also have the potential to be really bad,” Powell said.

The veteran elaborated on his comments, explaining that many analysts believe that the Bulls will end up as one of the worst teams in the league this season, but Powell has belief in the team to do much better than expected this coming season.

“We are on a team with a lot of potential. I know the media will count us out and say we’re not good enough and all of that good stuff. But I’m really about installing that self-belief. We can be better and raise the level of expectations, not only for ourselves, but from what people expect from us throughout the league,” Powell said.

Norman Powell is an Underrated Star

Powell, who is 33 years old, entered the league in 2015, when the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him in the second round with the 46th overall pick. The Bucks then immediately traded Powell to the Toronto Raptors, along with a future first-round pick that turned out to be OG Anunoby, in exchange for Greivis Vasquez, a trade that turned out to be a massive, franchise-altering trade for the Raptors.

With Powell and Anunoby, Toronto won the 2019 NBA Championship, and the San Diego, California, native was a good soldier for the nearly six seasons he played north of the border.

In 2021, the Raptors sent Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent parts of two seasons, before he went to the Los Angeles Clippers, spending parts of four seasons there, and then signing in Miami, where he became a first-time NBA All-Star last season.

But despite having a great year in Miami, the Heat chose not to re-sign Powell, and he hit the free-agent market, ultimately settling for a deal with the rebuilding Bulls.

As Powell bluntly stated, he knows that things have the potential to be really bad this year in Chicago if things go wrong. But if things go right, then perhaps Powell can help lead the Bulls to a surprising playoff position in the Eastern Conference, or at least challenge for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.