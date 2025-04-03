Bulls Give Updated Status on Lonzo Ball Amid Injury Troubles

Lonzo Ball has been on the Chicago Bulls injury report since February 28. He is currently dealing with a wrist injury. Despite his absence, the Bulls haven’t ruled out a return for the playmaking guard.

When speaking with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Ball’s current status. Donovan noted how Ball’s issue isn’t the injury itself at this point but rather the associated pain and pain management.

This is Ball’s first season back in Chicago’s rotation since 2022, having missed the past two seasons with a persistent knee injury. The Bulls are heading for the NBA play-in tournament. Ball’s on-ball defender, switchability, and playmaking would all be a big help against a set half-court defense.

Unfortunately for Bulls fans, there’s currently no telling if Ball will be cleared to play before the end of the season.

Ball Could Return Before Bulls End Regular Season

According to a March 26 report from Poe, Ball is currently working on his conditioning. The veteran ball-handler could potentially return to Donovan’s rotation before the end of the season.

“Lonzo Ball will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Lakers,” Poe wrote on X. “Expects to need at least another week to get his conditioning up. Still planning to return by the end of the regular season. Target return game could be next Friday against Portland.”

Of course, is Ball is still dealing with pain issues, it is wiser to keep him out of the rotation. Chicago may take a long-term view of Ball’s health rather than risking him in the postseason.

Ball Recently Praised Bulls for Being Supportive

During a March 11 interview with Heavy on Sports, Ball praised the Bulls for their support during his two-year injury nightmare.

“They’ve believed in me. I think that’s helped me, definitely, along the process,” Ball said. “Very happy to be staying in Chicago, for sure. It just shows that the hard work pays off, man. I had my head down, I was very locked in, I was focused to come back and do something that hasn’t really been done before. And it’s been going great, man. No complaints. Like I said, the staff has been great, organization has been great, and I have nothing else bad to say, really. I’m just thankful that I’m able to play again.”

Now, it appears that Chicago is focusing on Ball’s long-term health once again. Still, if he finds a way to manage or mitigate the pain in his wrist, there’s no doubt Donovan would welcome him back to the rotation.

Fortunately for both parties, there are still six games left in the regular season. That’s plenty of time for Ball to return and get back to game speed before the play-in tournament begins.