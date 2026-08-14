Bulls Hire Knicks Assistant Who Helped Save NBA Finals Win

The Chicago Bulls’ latest coaching hire comes with a championship ring, local roots and a specialized skill that already proved valuable on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Chicago is hiring Jordan Brink as an assistant coach and director of player development, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday. Brink spent the past three seasons with the New York Knicks and served on Mike Brown’s staff during their 2026 championship run.

The move adds another development-focused coach to Tiago Splitter’s reshaped staff as the Bulls build around a young core featuring Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue and 2026 No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson.

Brink, 34, is a Chicago-area native who attended Illiana Christian High School before playing at Calvin University. His return carries more substance than sentiment. He arrives with experience across player development, video analysis, special situations and NBA replay reviews.

“Tough loss for the Knicks, but I’m sure Mike Brown will be happy for Jordan Brink,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote on X. “Brown credited Brink regularly for leading/initiating the Knicks’ coaches challenge/review process. Knicks were very strong in this area during Brink’s tenure.”

Jordan Brink Helped Save Knicks’ Finals Win

Brink’s work became especially important during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

New York was protecting a narrow lead late in the fourth quarter when officials initially ruled the ball went out of bounds off OG Anunoby. Brink reviewed the sequence and advised Brown to challenge.

The call was overturned. Officials determined Anunoby had been fouled while attempting a 3-pointer, and he made all three free throws to help the Knicks secure a 105-104 victory and take a 2-0 series lead.

That sequence demonstrated the value of a coach whose job often unfolds beyond public view. Replay decisions require someone to process multiple angles quickly, ignore emotional reactions from players and make a recommendation before the challenge window closes.

Brown repeatedly credited Brink for New York’s effectiveness in that area.

The Bulls are hiring him primarily to oversee player development, but his command of video and special situations gives Splitter another trusted voice during games.

Bulls Add Development Experience to Young Core

Brink began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, working his way from intern to head video coordinator before becoming an assistant and player-development coach under Dwane Casey. He also coached Detroit’s Summer League team.

The Knicks hired him in 2023 as director of video and analytics and a player-development assistant under Tom Thibodeau. He became assistant director of player development in 2024 before Brown promoted him to assistant coach and placed him in charge of New York’s Summer League team.

Brink’s progression aligns with what Chicago needs from Splitter’s staff.

Wilson enters the league as one of its highest-upside rookies after averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds at North Carolina. Buzelis is still developing into a dependable two-way forward, while Giddey remains central to Chicago’s attempt to build an offense capable of returning to the playoffs.

Brink joins a staff that also added Rex Kalamian, Jonah Herscu and Blake Ahearn this summer. His departure continues the post-championship turnover in New York following the exits of executive Gersson Rosas and assistant Carson Shanks.

For the Bulls, however, the Knicks’ loss creates an opportunity. Chicago is adding a young coach who has developed players, built a career through video work and demonstrated under Finals pressure that he can identify the small decision capable of changing an entire game.