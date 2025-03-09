Bulls’ Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan in Chicago History Books

The Chicago Bulls secured an impressive 114-109 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 8. During the game, Josh Giddey etched his name into the Bulls history books.

Giddey ended the night with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, cementing his third triple-double of the season. Shortly after the game, Bulls PR posted that Giddey is only the second guard in franchise history to achieve the feat of three triple-doubles in a season. The other guard was the legendary Michael Jordan.

“With 23 pts, 10 rebs and 10 asts so far at MIA, Josh Giddey has logged his 3rd triple-double of the season,” Bulls PR posted on X. “Giddey joins Michael Jordan (15 in 1988-89, 4 in 1992-93, 3 in 1984-85) as the only guards in team history to log 3+ triple-doubles in a single season.”

Giddey has dealt with some inconsistent performances this season, specifically on the defensive end. However, his overall production with the franchise has been encouraging. In 59 games, Giddey is averaging 13.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He’s shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

At 22 years old, Giddey is going to continue improving. As such, there’s a growing contingent of Bulls fans that likely see him as a core part of the franchise’s future, even if there have been clear signs of growing pains throughout his debut season with the team.

Giddey’s Arrival Likely Frustrated Coby White

Last season, Coby White emerged as a potential lead ball-handler for the Bulls. He was averaging a career high in both minutes and usage. Despite his impressive season, Chicago opted to acquire Giddey via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alex Caruso was the player heading in the opposite direction.

During a March 5 episode of ‘K.C.’s Mailbag’ for Chicago Sports Network, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson noted how White may have harbored some private frustration following Giddey’s addition.

“Change has defined Coby White’s tenure with the Bulls,” Johnson said. “…Yes, in his mind, he put a lot of work in last season to become the lead option, the main playmaker. He had the ball in his hands a lot. His minutes were at a career high and his usage was at a career high, and what happens? The Bulls trade for Josh Giddey. I think privately, I think Coby has been frustrated at times. But, it’s been private.”

White averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists when operating as the primary guard for the Bulls last season.

Bulls’ Josh Giddey is Trying to Improve His Defense

When speaking with Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times for a Feb. 25 article, Giddey admitted that he’s working on improving his performances on the defensive end.

‘‘With the team I was on, we had such an elite defense that sometimes it was just by default that I would relax on that side of the ball because I knew I had such great defenders around me,’’ Giddey said. ‘‘Whereas here, we might not have that same type of personnel around me, so it’s got to be a group effort. That’s why I’m taking on bigger challenges. That’s the only way to get better: by testing yourself to take on these top guys across the league.’’

The Bulls are currently 25th in the NBA for defensive rating. Therefore, it’s clear how important it is for everyone within Chicago’s rotation to continue working on their defense.

If Giddey can become a reliable defender, he will emerge as a genuine two-way threat, which would undoubtedly elevate his overall value and on-court impact. The Bulls would be wise to do whatever they can to keep him with the franchise beyond this season.