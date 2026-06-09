Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Pens Poem Following Stacey King’s Death

When Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose was at the highest point of his career, former Bulls forward Stacey King was there — as a friend and as the Bulls color commentator for NBC Sports Chicago.

When Rose’s career hit the lowest of lows — after injuries and off-court controversies took their toll — King was still there.

It’s something Rose acknowledged with an emotional poem written for King after the former 1st-round pick and 3-time NBA champion died on Sunday at 59 years old.

One of King’s most famous in-game calls came on a legendary dunk by Rose against the Phoenix Suns in 2010.

“One of the most legendary calls of all time,” Barstool Sports wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Rest in Peace, Stacey King.”

Rose, who recently had his No. 1 jersey retired by the Bulls, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Bulls and became the youngest NBA Most Valuable Player in NBA history in 2011 at just 22 years, 7 months.

Rose’s poem for King:

Stacey King, your voice

became a part of mine

Calling moments out

that now live beyond time.

When the lights got dim

and the crowd moved on

Your belief stayed strong

and carried on.

You didn’t just call plays,

you helped tell my story

From the pain of the struggle

to the height of the glory.

So if my name still echoes,

if my Rose still grows

A piece of that garden is yours…

I hope you know.

Stacey King Won 3 NBA Titles With Bulls

King played 10 seasons in the NBA, including winning 3 NBA titles in his 1st 5 seasons with the Bulls from 1989 to 1994 — 3 consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993 playing for head coach Phil Jackson and alongside Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King,” the Bulls wrote on their official X account.

The Bulls traded King to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Luc Longley in 1994. He played parts of 4 more seasons in the NBA for the Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks before finishing his career overseas.

King coached 2 seasons in the NBA G-League and CBA before becoming the color commentator for Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago from 2006 until the network shut down in 2024.

King Gained Fame With Legendary College Run

King, 6-foot-11, was a Lawton, Oklahoma, native who 1st became known to basketball fans around the world during his time at the University of Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the 1988 NCAA Championship Game, where they lost to Big 8 Rival Kansas in the finals.

Reactions poured in quickly on Sunday following the news of King’s death.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

“RIP Stacey King,” Legion Hoops wrote on its official X account. “One of my favorites commentators of all-time.”