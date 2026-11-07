Bulls Projected to Pair Caleb Wilson With Arkansas Guard Jordan Smith Jr. in 2027 Mock Draft

The Chicago Bulls currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, having lost seven of their opening eight games. As a rebuilding team, the Bulls know they have to embrace the process as their young talents develop and hone their crafts.

Of course, there is a silver lining to being one of the worst teams in the league: the chance at a high lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

In Jonathan Wasserman’s latest mock draft for Bleacher Report, the Bulls are projected to be on the clock with the second-overall selection. Currently, Wasserman projects Arkansas’ Jordan Smith Jr. to be the second-overall pick on the night. That would give the Bulls a long-term addition at either guard position.

“There may be debate about Jordan Smith Jr.’s NBA ceiling, but he’ll be popular in a class without obvious stars,” Wasserman wrote. “Scouts should be able to bank on his defensive pressure, given his strength, quickness, length and intensity.”

Wasserman continued.

“Offensively, he’s going to shine in transition with his speed and athleticism, and while he may go through ups and downs with his shooting consistency and decision-making, Smith has demonstrated self-creation in the mid-range, three-level shotmaking ability and enough playmaking to run an offense at times.”

A Lot Can Change For Draft Hopefuls

The college hoops season officially got underway on November 1. In the coming months, every player with their eye on declaring for the draft will be working tirelessly on improving their game and producing performances that can boost their stock come draft night.

So, while Jordan Smith Jr. is viewed as a top-two pick by Wasserman right now, things could be different by next summer. The same can be said for Chicago. Their season could take an upward turn as we get deeper into the campaign. After all, we’re still waiting to see what the franchise looks like when Nic Claxton is on the court.

Either way, Wasserman’s mock draft is based on the information available heading into the collegiate season. Such early information is always subject to change.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Has Been Impressive

It’s early in his NBA career, but there’s no doubt that Caleb Wilson has been impressive to begin the season. Chicago’s star rookie has been part of Tiago Splitter’s starting unit for all eight of their games thus far.

Wilson is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s shooting 50% from the two-point range and 30.2% from deep.

Clearly, Wilson’s perimeter shooting is a key area of focus for his development. Nevertheless, with those sorts of numbers to begin his career, it’s exciting to imagine the level of player he’ll become as he continues to develop his game and add more size to his body.

Chicago hit on a cornerstone building block when selecting Wilson with the fourth-overall draft pick. All that’s left now is to continue building a young and dynamic roster while remaining patient with everyone’s development. The 2027 NBA Draft will also provide the franchise with another bite of the apple.

It’s exciting times to be a Bulls fan.