A proposed trade has put Draymond Green in a Chicago Bulls uniform, at least on paper. Golden State isn’t shutting down talks about the 36-year-old, and Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva built a hypothetical that sends him to Chicago for Norman Powell. No report says the Bulls are pursuing Green or that the Warriors have offered him. Still, a Draymond Green Bulls trade is worth thinking through from Chicago’s side of the table. For a Chicago Bulls team that’s 6-12 and allowing 122.6 points a game, the question is simple: would it help?

Draymond Green Bulls Trade: What the Proposal Actually Says

The spark was a comment from The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Sactown Sports 1140. The Warriors, he said, aren’t telling the GM on the other phone to keep Green out of the conversation. That’s not the same as shopping him, and nothing more has been reported.

Leiva’s Bulls version has Chicago receiving Green plus two second-round picks, a 2032 pick that conveys only between 31 and 50 and a 2033 pick. Golden State would get Powell. It’s one of three scenarios he built, and the others involve San Antonio and Miami.

What the Bulls Would Be Getting

Green is a four-time champion on an expiring $27.7 million contract, but he’s averaging just 3.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 41.5% shooting. His value in Chicago wouldn’t be scoring. It would be defense and leadership for a young group that includes Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. He’d also reunite with Buddy Hield, with whom he spent two seasons in Golden State.

The Bulls’ defensive numbers are the argument for him. Whether his passing would ease Josh Giddey’s load, with Giddey at 10.5 assists a game, is a fair question, but Chicago’s bigger problem is stopping opposing teams.

What the Bulls Would Be Giving Up

That’s Powell, who is averaging 20.8 points on 44.6% shooting and 34.1% from three. He’s probably the most proven scorer on the roster. He’s also already come up in trade chatter from Jake Fischer and Amick, so he may be moved regardless.

The contracts add a wrinkle. Powell earns $21.5 million with a $22.6 million team option for next season, while Green’s deal expires next summer. A swap would clear money in the offseason, though the Bulls would take on about $6 million more this season, so the cap math would need checking.

Would It Fit Chicago’s Timeline?

For a rebuilding team, a 36-year-old rental doesn’t match the long-term plan. The picks would give the Bulls a little capital, and Green could help the young core. But trading your top scorer for a player scoring 3.7 a night makes winning harder.

For now, a Draymond Green Bulls trade is a thought exercise. It does show what the Bulls might eventually look for in a veteran, and it asks how much they value Powell.