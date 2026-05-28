Bulls Pursuing Athletic 24-Year-Old Rim Protector: Report

Freshly minted Chicago Bulls lead exec Bryson Graham has already begun scouring the free agent market for potential roster upgrades. His search could land the Bulls a rising shot-blocker and former Duke standout.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Bulls have shown interest in Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams.

“The Bulls are among the teams that should register interest in restricted free agent Mark Williams this offseason. Chicago projects to have the most cap space with a glaring need for a starting-level rim protector this summer. The 24-year-old center would be an ideal fit,” Weinbach tweeted.

Williams, 24, averaged 11.7 points, eight rebounds and nearly a block per game across 60 games this season. Despite logging 23 minutes per game, Williams was second on the team in blocks (55). He converted 64 percent of his shot attempts.

Since trading Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics, the Bulls have struggled to find a serviceable center.

Williams, who stands 7-foot-2, would provide the team with an athletic rim protector with upside. The former Duke star recorded 14 double-doubles this season.

Bulls Pursuing Suns Center Mark Williams

Since Mark Williams is projected to be a restricted free agent, there are a few ways the Bulls could acquire him this summer.

The first route would be to offer him a contract in free agency. Williams is expected to command $15-20 million this offseason.

Chicago, which owns the most cap space, could easily afford to sign him.

Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Siddhant Gupta broke down why signing Williams could prove difficult.

“The Suns picked up a $6.3 million team option on Williams’ contract last year, effectively making him a restricted free agent this year. Realistically, the Suns will extend a qualifying offer (roughly $9.6 million) to Williams, which he can choose not to sign. However, if another team extends an offer, the Suns still reserve the right to match it,” Gupta wrote.

“Given the Suns’ financial issues, it would be unlikely for them to match such an offer. Hence, should Chicago choose to invest in the center, it would have to swing big.”

Chicago could also explore a trade for the 24-year-old center.

By facilitating a sign-and-trade deal, Chicago could acquire Williams for a package centered around Patrick Williams and draft capital.

A first-round pick may be too rich for a potential deal, but the Bulls, who own five second-round picks in the next three years, could package a few to land the Suns center.

Bryson Graham Values Length and Athleticism

Whether they acquire him or not, Williams fits the mold of what Bryson Graham values in players.

During his introductory press conference, Graham introduced his draft and teambuilding philosophy focused on size, length, athleticism, and physicality, or SLAP for short.

Williams, a towering rim protector with bounce, possesses all four traits. Plus, at just 24 years old, his prime years are still ahead of him.

With Graham at the helm, the Bulls are also reportedly interested in big men Jalen Duren of Detroit and Walker Kessler of Utah.