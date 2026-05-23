Chicago Bulls NBA Mock Draft Roundup With 1 Month to Go

The 2026 NBA Draft is one month away, and the Chicago Bulls are primed to add a pair of potential stars in the first round.

With freshly minted GM Bryson Graham at the helm, the Bulls aim to find a franchise player to build around.

Following a fortunate bounce in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Bulls own the No. 4 and No. 15 picks in the first round.

Let’s explore a list of potential Bulls targets in Round 1 based on recent predictions from experts in 2026 NBA mock drafts.

Since the Bulls have two first-round picks, let’s start with the predictions for the No. 4 pick before circling back for the projected No. 15 selection.

Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina (ESPN, Jeremy Woo)

UNC forward Caleb Wilson has been a popular projection for the Chicago Bulls en route to the 2026 NBA Draft.

Although his offensive repertoire is limited beyond ten feet of the rim, Wilson’s athleticism and motor have him shooting up draft boards.

Here’s what ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo wrote about the rising freshman:

“As expected, Wilson tested well vertically and posted good measurements. However, he weighed in at just 211 pounds, making him more of a true power forward positionally for the time being. Although he’s broadly viewed as the fourth player in this top group, there are plenty of people around the NBA who rate him higher and are enamored with his upside.”

Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina (CBS Sports, Adam Finkelstein)

Another mock, another Caleb Wilson projection for Chicago.

CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein raved about Wilson’s potential in his NBA Mock Draft:

“Wilson is a prospect with a legit star-type outcome and potential. He’s a high-level athlete with a big-time motor with unusual elasticity (or bend) for a player his size.”

Bulls Have Options with No. 4 Pick

The majority of post-NBA Combine mock drafts project the Bulls to select Caleb Wilson. However, there are several prospects worthy of consideration.

Arkansas star Darius Acuff could provide the team with the primary scoring option that they desperately need. He’s also not an outstanding athlete, nor an all-world defender, but his offensive ceiling may be too high to pass on.

Second-generation star Cameron Boozer, whose father Carlos played four seasons in Chicago, could also intrigue the Bulls.

Boozer, 18, led Duke in points, rebounds and assists during his final season with the Blue Devils.

Projected Bulls Picks at No. 15

This summer, the Bulls will have the luxury of two first-round selections (and a pair of second-rounders).

Let’s take a look at who the experts predict Chicago will select at No. 15.

Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor (ESPN, Jeremy Woo)

ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo predicts the Bulls will select Baylor star Cameron Carr with their second first-round pick.

Carr shot 37 percent in his final year at Baylor and tested well at the NBA combine.

Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky (CBS Sports, Adam Finkelstein)

Despite being limited to four games last season with a torn ACL, Kentucky big man Quaintance is still drawing interest from NBA scouts.

When healthy, he is one of the most active and talented defenders in the class.