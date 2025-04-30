Bulls Take Raw 7-Foot-2 Center in Latest Mock Draft

After having their season come to an abrupt end during the play-in tournament, the Chicago Bulls will be turning their attention toward the summer.

Re-signing Josh Giddey is undoubtedly the top priority for Chicago’s front office. However, making smart decisions in the upcoming draft won’t be too far behind. According to a mock draft by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, the Bulls could look to add size to their rotation on draft night.

Parrish has the Bulls selecting Duke big man Khaman Maluach with the 12th overall pick. Maluach is a 7-foot-2 big man with great movement. He also has upside as a rim-runner that can knock down some threes as a trail man.

“Maluach’s truly great freshman year ended horribly with a zero-rebound effort in 21 minutes during Duke’s season-ending loss to Houston,” Parrish wrote. “But that was just one game against an older and stronger team, and it shouldn’t sour front offices too much on an 18-year-old who can move unusually well for a man his size.”

The young center averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds during the 2025 collegiate season. While he’s still incredibly raw, he would likely fit the Bulls’ long-term vision.

Bulls Could Target Jase Richardson

Another option for the Bulls would be Jase Richardson out of Michigan. In a recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Richardson was cited as a potential target for Chicago’s front office and coaching staff.

“Part of the reason he’d become so well-regarded was because of his consistency,” Wasserman wrote. “Even without a high-usage role, he had been a reliable source for shotmaking, finishing and high-energy plays. It’s also become clear that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest. While he’s been incredibly efficient off the ball, he’s also been one of the nation’s most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting.”

Richardson, like Maluach, is a raw prospect. However, Richardson has upside as a two-way talent with multi-level scoring talent. He could be a strong fit within Billy Donovan’s team. Of course, that’s assuming he’s available when the Bulls are on the board.

Kasparas Jakucionis is Josh Giddey Insurance

Don’t be shocked to see the Bulls try to move up in the draft if Giddey’s future becomes a question. Kasparas Jakucionis is projected to be a strong multi-talented guard in this year’s draft. His ability to control the tempo, create for others, and his impressive processing speed make him an interesting prospect entering the NBA.

As such, if Giddey informs the franchise that he won’t re-sign Jakucionis, he could quickly emerge as a top target. Of course, if that scenario were to play out, the Bulls’ rebuild would be set back multiple years. Giddey is a borderline All-Star. Jakucionis is an unproven commodity at the NBA level.

Whatever happens, the Bulls will undoubtedly be doing their due diligence. The more young, cost-controlled talent they can acquire, the better. After all, as a rebuilding team, the Bulls need as many swings at landing an All-Star talent as they can get.