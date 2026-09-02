Caleb Wilson Raves About 1 Trait He Covets in New Bulls Head Coach

Caleb Wilson has been a revelation since arriving in Chicago. The former UNC standout broke records on the Chicago Bulls Summer League team, participated in workouts with Derrick Rose and recently scored 60 points at a Windy City pro-am event.

Newly minted Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter will oversee Wilson’s inaugural NBA season, and the former NBA champion will be instrumental in the No. 4 pick’s development.

Wilson recently revealed what he likes most about the Bulls’ new head coach.

“He’s really detailed,” Wilson told ESPN. “He knows what he wants you to do and he’s pretty serious. Most coaches, you have coaches that are joking around and stuff like that. Tiago’s pretty serious. He knows what he wants.

“I’d rather have someone who is serious and straightforward with me, so I know what I can do better.”

Splitter and Wilson have bonded over more than just basketball. Per ESPN, they have also connected over a shared passion for music. Wilson began learning the guitar earlier this summer, playing a wide assortment of genres.

“Very interesting young guy,” Splitter said. “You see how his brain functions and the variety of things he can have a conversation about.”

Splitter noted that although he has a vision for the brand of basketball he wants to introduce in Chicago, he must remain malleable with his young roster.

“You have to adapt your system to the players you have,” Splitter said.

“Yes, I have a vision. I have a certain way I want to play, but you also have to explore what they do best. That’s what we’re going to do here.”

For Wilson, the mission is even simpler: re-establish a winning culture in the Windy City.

“I do expect to win,” he said. “Whatever it takes to win is what I’m going to do.”

Caleb Wilson Draws Hall of Fame Comparisons

Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson has yet to play an official NBA game, but the 19-year-old forward has already begun drawing comparisons to all-time greats.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green provided an interesting pro comparison for Wilson on his podcast earlier this summer.

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Highlighting Wilson’s youth and inexperience, Green said Wilson is hardly scratching the surface of his potential.

“Caleb Wilson is so good, and I think he’s still clumsy,” he highlighted. “I think he’s so clumsy that he can’t really walk and chew gum at the same time. And yet, he’s already that good right now. So, if that guy is still clumsy and he’s that good right now, man, what happens if he continues to grow into his body and he ain’t clumsy no more?”

The four-time NBA champion then provided a lofty assessment of Wilson’s potential.

“No disrespect to KG. I think KG might be a Top 3 power forward we’ve seen in our lifetime. KG is tenacious. Barring that, if [Wilson] goes to do the work, the type of talent that he is, I actually think his floor is Kevin Garnett. Man, you know how great KG was? I actually think Kevin Garnett could be his floor. That’s how special I think Caleb Wilson is.”